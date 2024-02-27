CSI Compressco LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings News Release Date

News provided by

CSI Compressco LP

27 Feb, 2024, 12:59 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results before the opening of the market on Friday, March 1, 2024. Due to the pending merger with Kodiak Gas Services, Inc., CSI Compressco will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. In addition, CSI Compressco provides a variety of natural gas treating services. CSI Compressco's contract services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,500 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Additionally, our gas treating equipment fleet includes natural gas cooling units used to reduce the temperature of natural gas so that it can be further treated, processed, or compressed. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP. Concurrent with this announcement we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold CSI Compressco LP units on behalf of non-US investors as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Please note that one hundred percent (100%) of CSI Compressco LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of CSI Compressco LP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CSI Compressco LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors. For purposes of Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold.

SOURCE CSI Compressco LP

Also from this source

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Announces Receipt of Consents to the Merger Agreement from Supporting Unitholders

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Announces Receipt of Consents to the Merger Agreement from Supporting Unitholders

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. ("Kodiak" or the "Company") (NYSE: KGS) and CSI Compressco LP (the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) today announced that,...
CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Distribution

CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Distribution

CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.