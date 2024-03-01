CSI COMPRESSCO LP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2024 GUIDANCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco", "CCLP" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: CCLP) today announced fourth quarter and total year 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

Total revenues for fourth quarter 2023 were $98.3 million compared to $94.0 million for fourth quarter 2022.

compared to for fourth quarter 2022. Net loss for fourth quarter 2023 was $3.3 million compared to $4.2 million for fourth quarter 2022.

compared to for fourth quarter 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2023 was $34.7 million compared to $31.4 million for fourth quarter 2022.

compared to for fourth quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow for fourth quarter was $13.7 million compared to $13.0 million for fourth quarter 2022

compared to for fourth quarter 2022 Net leverage ratio was 4.8x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 5.5x for fourth quarter 2022.

Utilization at the end of the fourth quarter 2023 was 87.1% compared to 86.8% in the fourth quarter 2022.

Distribution coverage ratio for fourth quarter 2023 was 9.7x compared to 9.2x in the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter distribution of $0.01 per common unit was paid on February 14, 2024.

Total Year 2023 Summary

Total revenues for 2023 were $386.1 million compared to $353.4 million in 2022.

compared to in 2022. Net loss was $9.5 million compared to a net loss of $22.1 million in 2022.

compared to a net loss of in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $131.8 million compared to $114.5 million in 2022.

compared to in 2022. Distributable cash flow was $51.5 million compared to $42.4 million in 2022.

compared to in 2022. Long-term debt, net as of December 31, 2023 totals $628.6 million compared to $634.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Results

CSI Compressco's fourth quarter results 2023 represent a continued improvement in the business. Fourth quarter 2023 revenue grew 5% year over year. Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% year over year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter 2023 compared to $35.2 million net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter 2023. Our year-end liquidity was $47.5 million, compared to $68.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $46.4 million at the end of 2022. Liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash on hand plus availability under our revolving credit facilities.

This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"): Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, distribution coverage ratio, free cash flow, and net leverage ratio. Please see Schedules B-D for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Unaudited results of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to the prior quarter and the corresponding prior year quarter are presented in the table below.















Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In Thousands) Net loss $ (3,347)

$ (947)

$ (4,246) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,667

$ 33,839

$ 31,359 Distributable cash flow $ 13,680

$ 13,959

$ 13,020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,382

$ 35,162

$ (8,420) Free cash flow $ (14,909)

$ 22,949

$ (17,182)

As of December 31, 2023, our compressor fleet horsepower was 1,175,917 and fleet horsepower in service was 1,024,530 (we define the overall service fleet utilization rate as the service compressor fleet horsepower in service divided by the total compressor fleet horsepower). Idle horsepower equipment under repair is not considered utilized, but we do count units on standby as utilized when the client is being billed a standby service rate.

Balance Sheet

Cash on hand at December 31, 2023 was $7.0 million and $56.8 million was outstanding on the Partnership's credit facilities. Our debt maturity schedule reflects $400.0 million of first lien secured bonds due in April 2025 and $172.7 million of second lien secured bonds due in April 2026. Net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2023 was 4.8x.

Capital Expenditures

We expect capital expenditures in 2024 to range from $52.0 million to $69.0 million. These capital expenditures include approximately $20.0 million to $27.5 million of maintenance capital expenditures, approximately $30.0 million to $37.5 million of capital expenditures primarily associated with the expansion of our contract services fleet, and $2.0 million to $4.0 million of capital expenditures related to investments in technology and facilities.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Cash Distribution on Common Units

On January 18, 2024, CSI Compressco announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution attributable to the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.01 per outstanding common unit, which was paid on February 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2024. The distribution coverage ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 9.7x.

2024 Annual Guidance

CSI is providing annual guidance as detailed below:





2024 Guidance



Low

High



(In thousands, except ratios) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 135,000

$ 145,000 Capital Expenditures:







Growth Capital Expenditures

$ 30,000

$ 37,500 Growth - Other Capital Expenditures(1)

2,000

4,000 Maintenance Capital Expenditures

20,000

27,500 Total Capital Expenditures

$ 52,000

$ 69,000



(1) "Growth - Other Capital Expenditures" includes investments in technology and facilities

Conference Call

Due to the pending merger with Kodiak Gas, Inc., CSI Compressco will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

CSI Compressco Overview

CSI Compressco is a provider of contract services including natural gas compression services and treating services. Natural gas compression is used for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. Treating services include removal of contaminants from a natural gas stream and cooling to reduce the temperature of produced gas and liquids. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,300 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Our treating fleet includes amine units, gas coolers, and related equipment. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package overhaul, repair, reconfiguration, and maintenance services as well as the sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. Our customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of international locations. including the countries of Mexico, Canada, Argentina and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and information based on our beliefs and those of our general partner, CSI Compressco GP LLC. Forward-looking statements in this news release are identifiable by the use of the following words and other similar words: "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expectations," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "schedules," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," and "would." These forward-looking statements include statements, other than statements of historical fact, including anticipated return of standby equipment to in service, the redeployment of idle fleet compressors, joint-bidding on potential projects with Spartan, commodity prices and demand for CSI Compressco's equipment and services and other statements regarding CSI Compressco's beliefs, expectations, plans, prospects and other future events, performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, but such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including the trading price of our common units, and the supply, demand, and price of oil and natural gas; the levels of competition we encounter; our dependence upon a limited number of customers and the activity levels of our customers; the levels of competition we encounter; our ability to renew our contracts with our customers, which are generally short-term contracts; the availability of adequate sources of capital to us, including changes to interest rates; our existing debt levels and our ability to obtain additional financing; our ability to continue to make cash distributions, or increase cash distributions from current levels, after the establishment of reserves, payment of debt service and other contractual obligations; the restrictions on our business that are imposed under our long-term debt agreements; the credit and risk profile of Spartan Energy Partners; risks related to acquisitions and our growth strategy; the availability of raw materials and labor at reasonable prices; risks related to our foreign operations; the effect and results of litigation, regulatory matters, environmental laws and regulations, settlements, audits, assessments, and contingencies; information technology risks, including the risk from cyberattack; acts of terrorism, war or political or civil unrest in the United States of elsewhere, including the Russian military invasion of Ukraine; operating hazards, natural disasters, weather-related impacts, casualty losses and other matters beyond our control; the effects of existing and future laws and governmental regulations; global or national health concerns, including the outbreak of pandemics or epidemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational challenges, workforce challenges, and supply chain disruptions; and other risks and uncertainties contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The risks and uncertainties referred to above are generally beyond our ability to control and we cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, and such variances may be material. All subsequent written and verbal forward-looking statements made by or attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we may make, except as may be required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership includes in this release the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, distribution coverage ratio, free cash flow, and net leverage ratio. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by the Partnership's management to:

assess the Partnership's ability to generate available cash sufficient to make distributions to the Partnership's unitholders and general partner;

evaluate the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

measure operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of our competitors; and

determine the Partnership's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before certain charges, including impairments, bad debt expense attributable to bankruptcy of customers, equity compensation, non-cash costs of compressors sold, gain on extinguishment of debt, write-off of unamortized financing costs, and excluding, severance and other non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges.

Distributable cash flow is used as a supplemental financial measure by the Partnership's management, as it provides important information relating to the relationship between our financial operating performance and our cash distribution capability. Additionally, the Partnership uses distributable cash flow in setting forward expectations and in communications with the board of directors of our general partner. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures, interest expense, and severance expense, plus non-cash interest expense.

The Partnership believes that the distribution coverage ratio provides important information relating to the relationship between the Partnership's financial operating performance and its cash distribution capability. The Partnership defines the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total quarterly distribution payable, which includes, as applicable, distributions payable on all outstanding common units, the general partner interest and the general partner's incentive distribution rights.

The Partnership defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds. Management primarily uses this metric to assess our ability to retire debt, evaluate our capacity to further invest and grow, and measure our performance as compared to our peer group of companies.

The Partnership defines net leverage ratio as net debt (the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet and excluding outstanding letters of credit) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for calculating net leverage (Adjusted EBITDA as reported externally adjusted for certain items to comply with its credit agreement) for the trailing twelve month period. Management primarily uses this metric to assess the Partnership's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, free cash flow or other similarly titled measures of other entities, as other entities may not calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as CSI Compressco. Management compensates for the limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool by reviewing the comparable U.S. GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating this knowledge into management's decision-making process. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that CSI Compressco has available for distributions or that the Partnership plans to distribute for a given period, nor should they be equated to available cash as defined in the Partnership's partnership agreement.

Schedule A - Income Statement

Results of Operations (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December

31, 2023

September

30, 2023

December

31, 2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022

(In Thousands, Except per Unit Amounts) Revenues:

















Contract services $ 72,424

$ 71,457

$ 68,594

$ 284,049

$ 263,241 Aftermarket services 21,375

23,686

20,655

83,621

72,928 Equipment rentals 4,125

4,197

3,878

17,209

14,865 Equipment sales 347

367

842

1,249

2,364 Total revenues 98,271

99,707

93,969

386,128

353,398 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization expense):

















Cost of contract services 32,916

35,153

36,221

140,663

135,639 Cost of aftermarket services 17,015

18,202

16,148

66,355

58,199 Cost of equipment rentals 429

555

816

2,094

2,346 Cost of equipment sales 477

411

699

1,344

1,382 Total cost of revenues 50,837

54,321

53,884

210,456

197,566 Depreciation and amortization 20,216

19,256

19,659

77,409

78,231 Impairments and other charges —

—

—

—

135 Selling, general, and administrative expense 13,596

11,686

10,080

47,552

42,563 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 13,427

13,410

11,929

53,899

49,481 Other (income) expense, net 1,454

1,772

374

2,519

2,904 Loss before taxes and discontinued operations (1,259)

(738)

(1,957)

(5,707)

(17,482) Provision for income taxes 2,088

209

2,289

3,773

4,786 Loss from continuing operations (3,347)

(947)

(4,246)

(9,480)

(22,268) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—

—

173 Net loss $ (3,347)

$ (947)

$ (4,246)

$ (9,480)

$ (22,095) Net loss per basic and diluted common unit $ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

Schedule B - Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distribution coverage ratio for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Results of Operations (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In Thousands, except Ratios) Net loss $ (3,347)

$ (947)

$ (4,246)

$ (9,480)

$ (22,095) Interest expense, net 13,427

13,410

11,929

53,899

49,481 Provision for income taxes 2,088

209

2,289

3,773

4,786 Depreciation and amortization 20,216

19,256

19,659

77,409

78,231 Impairments and other charges —

—

—

—

135 Non-cash cost of compressors sold 478

411

699

1,345

1,382 Equity compensation 463

457

390

1,798

1,622 Transaction costs 1,278

—

—

1,278

210 Outside services costs related to unit disposals —

—

—

155

— Severance 64

88

199

277

432 Fire Damaged Unit —

893

—

893

— Provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairments attributed to discontinued operations —

—

—

—

(173) Other —

62

440

430

440 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,667

$ 33,839

$ 31,359

$ 131,777

$ 114,451



















Less:

















Current income tax expense 1,373

352

2,124

3,431

4,410 Maintenance capital expenditures 4,905

6,105

4,305

21,313

18,028 Interest expense 13,427

13,410

11,929

53,899

49,481 Severance and other 1,342

88

199

1,806

642 Plus:

















Non-cash items included in interest expense (1) 60

75

218

164

526 Distributable cash flow $ 13,680

$ 13,959

$ 13,020

$ 51,492

$ 42,416



















Cash distribution attributable to period $ 1,412

$ 1,412

$ 1,412

$ 5,648

$ 5,648 Distribution coverage ratio 9.69x

9.89x

9.22x

9.12x

7.51x



(1) Non-cash interest expense previously reported for 2022 included $5.8 million of interest accrued that was ultimately settled in cash rather than settled as PIK as in 2021. This resulted in a $2.1 million reduction of distributable cash flow, from $13.1 million to $ 11.1 million, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and a total of $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Schedule C - Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Operations to Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the twelve month periods ended on December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

Results of Operations (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(In Thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,382

$ 35,162

$ (8,420)

$ 62,170

$ 35,544 Capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds (17,291)

(12,213)

(8,762)

(51,459)

(43,939) Free cash flow $ (14,909)

$ 22,949

$ (17,182)

$ 10,711

$ (8,395)

Schedule D – Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA for Net Leverage Ratio Calculation (unaudited) (in thousands, except ratios)



Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2023



Net loss $ (9,480) Interest expense, net 53,899 Provision for income taxes 3,773 Depreciation and amortization 77,409 Impairments and other charges — Non-cash cost of compressors sold 1,345 Equity compensation 1,797 Benefit for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairments attributed to discontinued operations — Transaction costs 1,278 Severance 277 Other 430 Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,776

Debt Schedule December 31, 2023



7.50% First Lien Notes $ 400,000 10.000%/10.750% Second Lien Notes 172,717 Credit Facilities 56,765 Finance leases 13,092 Cash on Hand (7,012) Net Debt $ 635,562



Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA for Net Leverage Calculation) 4.8x

Schedule E – Balance Sheet



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,012

$ 8,475 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $460 in 2023 and $736 in 2022 58,648

65,085 Trade receivable - affiliate 780

948 Inventories 44,932

45,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,651

7,905 Total current assets 120,023

128,315 Property, plant, and equipment:





Land and building 7,241

7,227 Compressors and equipment 1,134,451

1,103,657 Vehicles 8,783

8,640 Construction in progress 34,880

37,183 Total property, plant, and equipment 1,185,355

1,156,707 Less accumulated depreciation (666,075)

(611,734) Net property, plant, and equipment 519,280

544,973 Other assets:





Deferred tax asset 17

3 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $39,586 in 2023 and $36,627 in 2022 16,181

19,140 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,244

27,205 Other assets 3,291

2,767 Total other assets 47,733

49,115 Total assets $ 687,036

$ 722,403 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,996

$ 34,589 Unearned income 2,525

2,590 Accrued liabilities and other 45,851

47,076 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations —

— Total current liabilities 70,372

84,255 Other liabilities:





Long-term debt, net 628,587

634,016 Deferred tax liabilities 1,768

1,245 Operating lease liabilities 19,526

19,419 Other long-term liabilities 5,642

8,742 Total other liabilities 655,523

663,422 Commitments and contingencies





Partners' capital:





General partner interest (1,690)

(1,618) Common units (141,995,028 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 141,237,462 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022) (22,855)

(9,250) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,314)

(14,406) Total partners' capital (deficit) (38,859)

(25,274) Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 687,036

$ 722,403

