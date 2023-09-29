CSI Compressco to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

CSI Compressco LP

29 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI.

CSI Compressco's latest presentation materials are available on CSI Compressco's website at https://csicompressco.com under "News and Events; Presentations" on the Investor Relations tab.

LD Micro Main Event XVI

The LD Micro Main Event XVI will be hosted at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on October 3rd and 4th, 2023. The event is expected to feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

CSI Compressco is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 3rd at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. John Jackson, CEO of CSI Compressco, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the event here: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. In addition, CSI Compressco provides a variety of natural gas treating services. CSI Compressco's contract services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,800 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Additionally, our gas treating equipment fleet includes natural gas cooling units used to reduce the temperature of natural gas so that it can be further treated, processed, or compressed. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP.

