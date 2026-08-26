CSI Introduces Bidirectional Megawatt Charging System (MCS) Capability Option for Its Mobile Battery Energy Storage Systems

New 699 kWh and 2.3 MWh Mobile BESS enable high-power MCS charging both into the battery system and out to heavy-duty electric vehicles.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), a leading provider of commercial electrification and energy storage solutions, today announced that it will add Megawatt Charging System (MCS) capability to its newest-generation Mobile Battery Energy Storage Systems, complementing its existing portfolio of mobile DC fast-charging systems and creating a powerful new approach to mobile, high-speed charging for heavy-duty electric vehicles and equipment.

CSI's 699 kWh Mobile BESS with Integrated MCS

Unlike conventional Level 2 mobile and DC Fast-Charging systems, CSI's optional architecture incorporates MCS on both the input and output sides on its 699kWh and 2.3MWh Mobile BESS. This allows the system to be rapidly recharged through an MCS connection and then when redeployed in the field, provide high-power MCS charging directly to commercial electric vehicles with compatible newer technology.

MCS for Re-Charging and Charging Flexibility Where You Need It

This option allows CSI's Mobile Energy Storage Systems to be capable of receiving and delivering up to one megawatt of charging power wherever it is needed. CSI's BESS systems can now rapidly charge even large Class 8 trucks equipped with MCS such as the Tesla Semi. All CSI BESS' provide additional flexibility with standard 480 VAC re-charging capabilities if your job site does not have MCS available. This 480 VAC connection is bidirectional and can also support building loads, shave peaks to minimize demand charges, shift energy from peak to off-peak periods and other money-making services when not charging vehicles.

"CSI's approach completely changes how fleets can think about megawatt charging," said David Mazaika – CEO - CSI. "This allows CSI's BESS systems to take advantage of the substantial megawatt-charging infrastructure being installed everywhere to charge very quickly and then transport the energy to a fleet depot to charge EVs as needed. The MCS charging capability will enable CSI's BESS system to be charged very quickly, minimizing non-money-making time and maximizing its time charging vehicles."

CSI's new MCS configurations include:

699 kWh Mobile BESS

Up to 700 kW MCS recharging input

Up to 700 kW MCS charging output

Designed for mobile fleet charging, temporary deployment, vehicle testing and infrastructure-constrained locations.

2.3 MWh Mobile BESS

Up to 1 MW MCS recharging input

Up to 1 MW MCS charging output

Designed for heavy-duty fleet, Class 8 truck, bus, ports, industrial and large-scale temporary charging applications, eVTOLs, marine, construction, and ag applications.

Both systems are eligible – under the 2026 CORE Voucher Funding program and eligible for up to $300,000 in a point of purchase rebate.

CSI's Bringing Megawatt Charging Systems (MCS) to the Commercial Electrification

The ability for CSI to transport megawatt hours of energy with MCS provides fleets with an alternative to installing permanent high-power charging infrastructure at every operating location. Potential applications include Class 8 electric trucks, transit and school buses, ports and drayage operations, construction and mining equipment, fleet depots, rental equipment, vehicle demonstrations and validation programs, temporary charging sites, emergency charging and locations awaiting permanent utility upgrades.

CSI's Mobile BESS platforms can also serve as an infrastructure bridge, allowing fleets to deploy next-generation electric vehicles while permanent charging facilities, utility interconnections and grid upgrades are still being approved and implemented.

"Commercial electrification cannot always wait for the grid," said Greg Laudermilch – Vice President – Sales and Marketing. "Mobile energy storage allows the charging infrastructure to move with the demand. Adding MCS capability takes that concept to an entirely new power level."

MCS Enters a New Stage of Commercialization

CSI's introduction of MCS comes as the global Megawatt Charging ecosystem reaches an important stage of standardization.

In February 2026, the International Electrotechnical Commission officially published IEC TS 63379, defining connectors, vehicle inlets and cable assemblies for conductive DC charging at megawatt power levels. The publication represents an important milestone toward interoperable high-power charging for heavy-duty transportation and industrial applications.

SAE International has also issued SAE J3271, addressing key elements of the Megawatt Charging System ecosystem including charging couplers, communications and controls, cable systems, bidirectional power transfer and interoperability testing.

The emerging standards provide the foundation for MCS to become a common high-power charging interface for heavy-duty transportation.

About Coulomb Solutions Inc.

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) provides advanced electrification technologies for commercial vehicles and energy storage applications. CSI's portfolio includes high-voltage battery systems, commercial vehicle electrification components and mobile battery energy storage solutions designed to accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation.

For more information, visit www.coulombsolutions.com

For BESS Inquiries contact:

Greg Laudermilch

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

1-916-360-0015

For PR, media, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

[email protected]

1-734-272-2934

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.