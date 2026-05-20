CSI Introduces Its New 466 kWh Mobile BESS, Delivering Reliable Power That Helps Cut Diesel Emissions and Address Grid Infrastructure Constraints. Customers in Southern California Contact CSI Today to Learn How to Qualify for Incentives Before June 2nd!

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) is introducing its new 466 kWh Mobile BESS; a scalable system built with vehicle-rated battery packs for daily transport. It uses the latest long-life, high-density LFP batteries from CATL, along with premium components and an integrated vehicle-rated thermal management system for reliable performance across a wide temperature range. Designed for durability and safety, the system is engineered for high shock and vibration, meets stringent fire safety requirements for battery energy storage systems, is rated for 5,500 cycles, delivers 480 VAC output, supports both grid-tied and untethered operation, and is fully bidirectional. CSI's new 466kWh unit sits squarely in the middle of CSI's complete product line which ranges from 233 kWh to 2.33 MWh.

CSI's 466 kWh Transportable BESS

Southern California customers may qualify for significant incentives through June 2nd, reducing the cost of CSI's 466 kWh unit by nearly 75% off retail. Availability is limited, so interested customers should act quickly.

CSI recently received its first international recognition, winning Innovators of the Year from Fleet Vision International (FVI) for its 2.3 MWh "Green Energy ToGo" Mobile Battery Energy Storage System. FVI promotes cleaner fleets, lower emissions, improved air quality, stronger maintenance standards, and better fleet and road safety.

"We're excited to introduce our new 466 kWh Mobile Battery Storage and Power on Demand product," said David Mazaika, CEO of CSI. "Our full line of mobile BESS units provides reliable power to enable replacement of diesel generators, and to support energy applications such as utility "rapid" energy storage deployment, demand shift to lower energy costs, peak shaving to minimize demand charges, data center backup, EV charging support, construction, mining, military, disaster response, and entertainment."

To learn more about CSI's range of CSI's "Green Energy ToGo" Mobile Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Contact:

Andrew Boyle

Account Manager – Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

[email protected]

714-606-9099

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of transportable Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), high-quality advanced battery systems for commercial electric vehicles, low voltage batteries and electrification components to the North American commercial vehicle market. The company's mission is to electrify the world's commercial vehicles and provide stationary power users with innovative zero emission solutions, powered by renewable energy, improving our global society.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

Contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

734-272-2934

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.