CSI Mobile Power Units Approved for CARB CORE Vouchers

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) today announced that three new Mobile Power Units / Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) have been approved for the California Air Resources Board's Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program. CORE is a major incentive program designed to help California off-road equipment users purchase or lease commercially available zero-emission equipment by offsetting upfront costs through a streamlined point-of-sale voucher discount.

CSI's 699kWh Base Mobile BESS System

CSI's 233 kWh, 466 kWh, and 699 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems are now eligible under the CORE Voucher Program, offering significant meaningful savings for customers. Purchasers of CSI Mobile Power Units / BESS may receive up to $400 per kWh, including up to $280,000 toward CSI's 699 kWh system. CSI's previously approved 2.3 MWh system receives the program maximum incentive of $300K.

Fleets and customers interested in CSI's eligible Mobile Power Units should contact CSI today to secure a CORE Voucher during this funding cycle.

Equipment # Equipment Model(s) Configuration Description Battery Type Battery Size Base Voucher Amount 01 eBESS233-233-01* 480VAC Mobile Power Unit Lithium-Ion: LFP 233 kWh $93,000 02 eBESS466-466-01* 480VAC Mobile Power Unit Lithium-Ion: LFP 466 kWh $185,000 03 eBESS699-540-01* 480VAC Mobile Power Unit Lithium-Ion: LFP 699 kWh $280,000 04 eBESS2.3-1.0-01 480VAC Mobile Power Unit Lithium-Ion: LFP 2.3 MWh $300,000

Many fleets, port facilities with cargo handling equipment, airports with ground support equipment, construction companies, and industrial warehouses still lack EV charging infrastructure. CSI solves this issue by supplying its reliable, clean, "Green Energy ToGo" series of scalable Mobile Power Units.

CSI's MPUs and BESS are well suited for high-EV-use locations, providing dependable charging while helping smooth grid load, reduce demand charges, and support reliability during peak demand. CSI's Mobile BESS can also provide temporary power for entertainment venues, including concerts and sporting events, as well as emergency backup power to replace diesel generators during disaster relief operations. Scalable and transportable, CSI's mobile BESS are built with vehicle-rated battery packs designed for daily transport and use next-generation, long-life, high-density LFP batteries from CATL, the world's largest and most advanced battery supplier. CSI's MPUs can power and charge commercial EVs, as well as off-road, industrial, construction, rail, and marine equipment.

CSI's onboard telematics collect and transmit real-time data, including location, cumulative operating hours, total energy used (kWh), and average energy discharge rate. CSI BESS units are stand-alone, self-contained systems that are fully transportable and can remain on trailers or be deployed at temporary sites for easy relocation. Safety is a top priority: all CSI BESS systems use premium components and integrated thermal management to operate across a wide range of temperature conditions. The systems are designed to meet UL 9540 requirements and comply with NFPA 855.

"We are excited that CSI's newest Mobile Power Units and Battery Energy Storage Systems have been approved for eligibility under the CARB Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program," said David Mazaika, CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "CSI's Green Energy ToGo Mobile BESS solutions give fleet operators a practical, scalable way to meet immediate DC fast-charging needs in high-EV-use areas and support temporary charging along key transportation corridors where fast-charging infrastructure remains limited."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high-quality battery systems, mobile transportable Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market. The company's mission is to electrify the world's commercial vehicles and provide stationary power users with innovative zero emission solutions, powered by renewable energy, improving our global society.

Learn more about CSI by visiting www.coulombsolutions.com.

For sales contact:

Andrew Boyle

Sales Manager – BESS Solutions

Account Manager – Western US

Coulomb Solutions In., (CSI)

[email protected]

1-714-606-9099

For PR, media, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

[email protected]

1-734-272-2934

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.