CSI Pharmacy Announces Limited Distribution Agreement for Gammaplex

NASH, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Pharmacy, LLC, an independent, national specialty pharmacy and home infusion provider, today announced an agreement with Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) for limited distribution rights to its immune globulin product Gammaplex®.

Access to Gammaplex means CSI Pharmacy is now able to dispense all FDA-approved immune globulin products. The company expects to begin stocking Gammaplex immediately.

"Gammaplex not only expands our product portfolio, but it increases treatment options for patients who have various conditions," said COO Randy Broyles, RPh. "By diversifying our portfolio with BPL and other plasma product manufacturers, we're strengthening our industry partnerships, as well as strengthening the supply chain for our patients and customers."

Immune globulin products contain human antibodies, derived primarily from donated human plasma. Multiple immune globulin products are manufactured for the U.S. market. They are commonly used to treat conditions such as primary and secondary immunodeficiencies, autoimmune neurological and dermatological disorders, as well as hundreds of other conditions believed to be immune mediated.

"We want to thank BPL for trusting CSI to deliver a positive patient experience with its products," remarked co-founder and CEO James Sheets, PharmD. "As our company continues to grow, we will need partnerships like this one to secure product availability for customers, now and into the future."

CSI Pharmacy is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with chronic and rare illnesses. Founded by pharmacists in 2014, the company specializes in treating rare diseases with biologics and plasma-derived therapies. It employs specially trained infusion nurses to provide these treatments to patients around the country. CSI continues to be led by co-founder and CEO, James Sheets, PharmD. Today, CSI Pharmacy is licensed to dispense in 48 states, plus D.C., and is accredited by two of the nation's leading specialty pharmacy accrediting bodies: the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and URAC.

