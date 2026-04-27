CSI Pharmacy Becomes First Multi-Location Specialty Pharmacy to Achieve ACHC Distinction in Ig Therapy in Partnership with IgNS

Setting a new standard for clinical excellence and patient outcomes in specialized infusion care.

NASH, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Pharmacy has become the first multi-location specialty pharmacy to achieve the Distinction in Immunoglobulin (Ig) Therapy, a prestigious accreditation jointly created by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS). Awarded across CSI Pharmacy's West Chester, Ohio; Enfield, Connecticut; and Nash, Texas specialty pharmacies, this recognition reflects the organization's commitment to improved patient outcomes, clinical excellence, staff expertise, and strong operational systems in delivering Ig therapy.

"This distinction is consistent with our vision to not just meet standards, but to raise the bar, redefining what's possible in Ig therapy," said James Sheets, PharmD, CEO and Founder of CSI Pharmacy. "At CSI Pharmacy, our patients come first, always, and that commitment drives every part of our organization, from our pharmacy and infusion nursing teams to our intake and clinical services teams, patient advocates, and our industry-leading outcomes department. We pursue relentless improvement across clinical outcomes, operations, and the patient experience every single day."

The Distinction in Ig Therapy reinforces CSI Pharmacy's delivery of high-quality immunoglobulin treatments focused on improving patient outcomes. "The ACHC/IgNS Distinction in Ig Therapy represents the highest standard of care: an unwavering commitment to safety, efficacy, and optimal patient outcomes," said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS. "We are pleased to recognize and congratulate CSI Pharmacy for meeting this rigorous standard of excellence in Ig therapy."

"Immunoglobulin therapy is evolving, and expectations for care should evolve with it. CSI Pharmacy is ahead of that curve, demonstrating what it means to deliver consistent, high-quality care in a complex and growing area of medicine," said Matthew Hughes, ACHC Vice President, Community Care Services.

This accreditation represents a significant milestone for both CSI Pharmacy and the specialty infusion pharmacy industry. It offers patients and providers a meaningful standard for identifying specialty infusion pharmacies that meet the highest level of care in Ig therapy. CSI Pharmacy recognizes and values the collaboration between ACHC and IgNS in developing this distinction and remains dedicated to advancing industry-leading clinical excellence and improving patient outcomes within the field.

About CSI Pharmacy

CSI Pharmacy is a nationwide specialty infusion pharmacy delivering high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals with chronic and rare conditions. Licensed in all 50 states, CSI specializes in providing in-home immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy, allowing patients to receive treatment safely and comfortably at home. CSI combines personalized infusion nursing, specialty pharmacy services, patient advocacy, and insurance and reimbursement support to ensure a seamless, individualized care experience for every patient. Committed to improving clinical outcomes and enhancing quality of life, CSI guides and empowers patients through every step of their treatment journey. Learn more at www.csipharmacy.com.

SOURCE CSI Pharmacy