CSI Pharmacy Expands Specialty Infusion Services on the East Coast

NASH, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Pharmacy, LLC, an independent, national specialty pharmacy and home infusion provider, announced today the opening of its second pharmacy location. Operating out of Enfield, CT, the new location augments the company's current national dispensing capabilities, previously centralized in Nash, Texas.

"The opening of our Connecticut pharmacy signals the next step in CSI Pharmacy's growth strategy," said co-founder and CEO James Sheets, PharmD. "Having a presence on the East Coast gives us, not only additional capacity to expand within a highly populous region, but additional resources to be able to respond rapidly to customers' needs and continue providing five-star service to existing customers."

CSI Pharmacy Expands with Conn. Location Tweet this

The new 4,000-square foot facility reinforces the company's ability to serve patients and referral sources across the eastern United States, with more state pharmacy licensures planned for in the coming months. The additional location enables CSI Pharmacy to navigate complex payer and regulatory requirements more effectively in the region. Moreover, it offers redundant pharmacy services, distribution, and medication storage capabilities in the event of localized service disruptions.

"We are working carefully to solidify our national presence by building a robust pharmacy network," said COO Randy Broyles, RPh. "Connecticut offers a prime location for us to begin moving toward that goal."

CSI Pharmacy is also nearing completion of a third pharmacy, to be announced in the coming weeks.

"The home setting continues to grow as the preferred setting for infused medications," Sheets added. "Patients want choices, and they deserve choices," he continued. "The more we expand, the better we can meet this growing demand. But we're adamant that we will not sacrifice the personalized attention our customers rightfully expect."

About CSI Pharmacy

CSI Pharmacy is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with chronic and rare illnesses. Founded by pharmacists in 2014, the company specializes in treating rare diseases with biologics and plasma-derived therapies. It employs specially trained infusion nurses to provide these treatments to patients around the country. CSI continues to be led by co-founder and CEO, James Sheets, PharmD. Today, CSI Pharmacy is licensed to dispense in 48 states, plus D.C., and is accredited by two of the nation's leading specialty pharmacy accrediting bodies: the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and URAC.

SOURCE CSI Pharmacy, LLC