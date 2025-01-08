CSI Pharmacy Leads the Way in Ig Certification

Specialty Infusion Pharmacy Earns 14 More Certifications in Ig Therapy

NASH, Texas, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Pharmacy (CSI), a specialty infusion pharmacy based in Texas, is leading the industry in immunoglobulin (Ig) certification for their employees as 14 of its nurses and pharmacists became Ig certified via the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) this past November, ensuring CSI's clinical team continues to receive the highest available recognition and certification to provide this specialized care and treatment to patients with rare and chronic diseases.

Since CSI Pharmacy was founded in 2014, their mission has been to become the standard of excellence and care in Ig therapy. True to their mission, CSI was the first corporate member of IgNS, paving the way for a better standard of Ig administration in the industry.

James Sheets, PharmD, founder and CEO, says, "CSI is committed to advancing Ig therapy for the patients and communities we serve. We continuously invest in our expert team to advance their knowledge and skillset in the specialized field of infusion therapy."

According to the Immunoglobulin National Society, Ig therapy is one of the most complex fields of clinical practice. The credentialing they provide assesses the clinical competence of nurses and pharmacists and is the only nationally recognized standard in this field. Certification signifies that "nurses and pharmacists have met stringent requirements for knowledge and experience, and are qualified to provide competent Ig care," according to IgNS.

"Ig therapy is a highly specialized clinical field that requires clinicians to possess advanced expertise to ensure safe clinical practices and the best patient outcomes. Earning the prestigious IgCN® and IgCP® credential demonstrates the highest dedication to the practice of Ig therapy, and merits recognition of the clinician's knowledge and clinical competence," said Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS.

Certification of its clinical employees positions CSI Pharmacy as experts in managing patients with complex immune disorders and ensuring patients receive exceptional care. "We believe in this certification process because we believe in providing the best therapies and treatment outcomes for our patients. To do that, we have to provide the best education and training for our team members," says Sheets.

About CSI Pharmacy

CSI Pharmacy is a national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with chronic and rare illnesses. Founded by pharmacists in 2014, the company specializes in treating rare diseases with biologics and plasma-derived therapies. It employs specially trained infusion nurses to provide these treatments to patients around the country. CSI is led by co-founder and CEO, James Sheets, PharmD. Today, CSI Pharmacy is licensed to dispense in 49 states, plus D.C., and is accredited by two of the nation's leading specialty pharmacy accrediting bodies: the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and URAC.

