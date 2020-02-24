CSIOS Corporation Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine With Three 2020 InfoSec Awards®

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with three 2020 Cyber InfoSec Awards® including: Most Innovative Cyberspace Operations Team of the Year, Best Defensive Cyberspace Operations Service Provider, and Next Gen Cybersecurity Service Provider Optimization Services.

This year, the InfoSec Awards® ceremony took place at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California during the RSA Conference 2020. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.

"To be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine with three 2020 InfoSec Awards® is just remarkable," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "Our cyber capabilities and services are unparalleled. Not only is CSIOS the only cyber ﬁrm with a Cyberspace Operations Division appraised to operate under CMMI-DEV V2.0 and CMMI-SVC V2.0 Maturity Level 3 ratings, we are also the only cyber ﬁrm with cyberspace operations and cybersecurity services certiﬁed under quadruple ISO® standards. These achievements alone merit these top cyber awards."

Details about the InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2020 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

