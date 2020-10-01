CSIOS Corporation Secures $200 Million Cybersecurity Support Services BPA With Department of State

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation today announced the company has secured a position on a five–year, $200 million (maximum ceiling) multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of State (DOS).

Under this contract, CSIOS will deliver a wide range of cybersecurity support services to the DOS Bureau of Information Resource Management's Office of Information Assurance (IRM/IA). This is a hybrid performance-based service BPA comprised of firm fixed price and time and material BPA calls/task orders.

CSIOS Corporation

The BPA consists of three initial task orders including (1) 24x7x365 Cyber–Integrity Center (CIC), (2) Information Technology Security Compliance, and (3) System Owner Support Programs. CSIOS has been awarded the 24x7x365 CIC task order.

"CSIOS has a long history building and advancing the robust federal cybersecurity service provider community we have today," said Clinton Hackney, Vice President of Cyberspace Operations. Hackney added, "It is an extraordinary honor to support the fantastic and important work being done by the DOS's IRM/IA and its 24x7x365 CIC."

Also commenting was CSIOS President and CEO Cesar Pie. Pie added, "CSIOS continues to inspire, cultivate, and redefine the future of federal cybersecurity service providers. The 24x7x365 CIC task order draws upon CSIOS's deep cyber capabilities and very unique expertise in the cybersecurity service provider domain. I echo Clint's comments. We are both looking forward to our partnership and collaboration with DOS."

