CSIOS President Honored With 2021 CEO of the Year Global InfoSec Award®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Cesar Pie, was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with the 2021 CEO of the Year Global Infosec Award®.

This year, the Global InfoSec Awards® ceremony was held virtually during the RSA Conference 2021. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.

CSIOS President and CEO

"To be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine with its top CEO award is just fantastic," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "I would like to thank this year's judging panel for their time and commitment to advancing cybersecurity; I am humbled and grateful to be the recipient of this award."

CSIOS was also recognized with 3 additional Global Infosec Awards® including: "Hot Company in Continuous Improvement and Optimization Services," "Publisher's Choice in Defensive Cyberspace Operations Team of the Year," and "Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year." The latter award was presented to CSIOS Vice President of Cyberspace Operations, Mr. Clinton Hackney.

Details about the InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2021 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

More Information:

For information regarding this news release, please contact: [email protected]

Related Images

mr-cesar-pie.jpg

Mr. Cesar Pie

CSIOS President and CEO

SOURCE CSIOS Corporation