CSIOS VP of Cyberspace Operations Picks Up 2021 Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year Global InfoSec Award®

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIOS Corporation announced today that Vice President (VP) of Cyberspace Operations, Mr. Clinton Hackney, was honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with the 2021 Cybersecurity Strategist of the Year Global Infosec Award®.

This year, the Global InfoSec Awards® ceremony was held virtually during the RSA Conference 2021. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.



"I am humbled and honored to be part of and to receive this award on behalf of the CSIOS family," said Clinton Hackney, VP of Cyberspace Operations at CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Hackney added, "I would like to congratulate all winners and participants; I also would like to thank everyone who participated, mentored, judged, and supported this prestigious event."

CSIOS was also recognized with 3 additional Global Infosec Awards® including: "Hot Company in Continuous Improvement and Optimization Services," "Publisher's Choice in Defensive Cyberspace Operations Team of the Year," and "Chief Executive Officer of the Year." The latter award was presented to CSIOS President and CEO, Mr. Cesar Pie.

Details about the InfoSec Awards® and the list of 2021 winners are available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

