CSL Americas Takes Delivery of Second Converted Self-Unloading Ship

Both CSL Kajika and CSL Koasek are the result of an innovative conversion project that saw the transformation of these two former Kamsarmax bulk carriers into modern, gravity-fed self-unloaders. Each vessel is 225.30 metres in length, 32.26 in breadth, with a boom length of 80 metres.

The two ships represent CSL's continued investment in supporting its customers with modern, fuel efficient and high performing sustainable assets that meet their evolving needs and regulatory requirements.

Managed by CSL, the CSL International Pool offers customers a wide range of vessel sizes, delivery systems and self-unloading and transhipment solutions.

CSL Americas is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cslships.com/

