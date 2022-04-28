CSL Behring Donates 500 Million International Units of Coagulation Factor Replacement Therapy to the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program to Help Those Living with Bleeding Disorders

The 500 million international units (IUs) will include product specifically manufactured for donation allowing for a longer shelf life and enabling more people around the world to access life-saving therapy.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing promise to support those living with rare and serious diseases, including bleeding disorders, CSL Behring is donating 500 million international units (IUs) of coagulation factor therapy to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) as part of its continued support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program. The donation, which includes product specifically manufactured for the purposes of being donated, will create consistent and reliable access to treatment for people living with bleeding disorders in more than 60 developing countries.

As part of its ongoing commitment to making a positive Economic, Social and Environmental (ESG) contribution to the communities it supports, CSL Behring is also entering its 5th multiyear commitment to donate coagulation factor therapies to the WFH. Through this commitment, CSL Behring will provide an additional 50 million IUs of coagulation factor replacement therapy over the next three years.

"As part of our promise to support those living with rare and serious diseases, CSL Behring has been providing life-saving, innovative solutions to people living with hematologic diseases for decades," said Paul Perreault, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, CSL. "As a long-standing partner of WFH and a visionary contributor to the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, we recognize that lack of access to treatment remains a major challenge and we are excited to see how this donation will address the significant unmet need that still exists in many developing countries."

In addition to the product donation, the collaboration between CSL Behring and the WFH supports progress in improving the diagnosis and treatment of bleeding disorders through the WFH's Global Alliance for Progress (GAP). CSL Behring will provide financial support for logistics costs and training programs designed to address unmet needs for people living with hemophilia in developing countries who are undiagnosed, untreated, or undertreated.

The coagulation factor replacement therapy will be manufactured at CSL's Lengnau plant in Switzerland with the sole intent of being donated to the WFH. By manufacturing product specifically for the purposes of donation, the coagulation factor therapy will have a standard shelf life of three years, thus enabling greater access to these life-saving therapies for people around the world.

"Over the years, CSL Behring has been a faithful partner of the WFH. This very significant donation will allow even more people with hemophilia to benefit from treatment," said Alain Baumann, CEO of the WFH. "Such donations will serve as a catalyst for improving access to care and treatment and take a step closer to our vision at the WFH, Treatment for All. We are grateful to CSL Behring for stepping up in their support of the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program."

The initial coagulation factor replacement therapy donation for this agreement will be delivered in January 2023 with subsequent donations delivered twice a year for five years.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

For over 50 years, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH)—an international not-for-profit organization— has worked to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Established in 1963, it is a global network of patient organizations in 147 countries and has official recognition from the World Health Organization. To find out more about the WFH, visit www.wfh.org.

Charitable solicitations for the common purposes of WFH and WFH USA within the U.S. are conducted through WFH USA, a 501(c)3 affiliated entity.

About the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program

The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program improves the lack of access to care and treatment by providing much-needed support for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries. By providing patients with a more predictable and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid donations, the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program makes it possible for patients to receive consistent and reliable access to treatment and care. None of this would be possible without the generous support of Sanofi and Sobi, our Founding Visionary Contributors; Bayer, CSL Behring and Roche, our Visionary Contributors; Grifols, our Leadership Contributor; and Takeda, our Contributor. To learn more about the WFH Humanitarian Aid Program, visit www.treatmentforall.org

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by our promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we discover, develop and deliver innovative therapies for people living with conditions in the immunology, hematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. We use three strategic scientific platforms of plasma fractionation, recombinant protein technology, and cell and gene therapy to support continued innovation and continually refine ways in which products can address unmet medical needs and help patients lead full lives.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 25,000 people worldwide, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

