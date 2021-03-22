CSL Focuses on Testing Green Fuels and Technologies as 2021 Navigation Season Begins

During the Seaway Opening ceremony, Louis Martel, President and CEO, The CSL Group, announced that CSL will be testing second generation biodiesel on half of its fleet over the course of the 2021 navigation season – a first for the Great Lakes shipping industry. These tests are a follow-up to the successful trials of B100 biodiesel fuel on the main engines of two CSL ships last year.

"Replacing fossil fuel with biodiesel on vessels requires no modification of existing equipment and provides a viable carbon neutral fuel source over its lifecycle, Mr. Martel explained. "This is what makes biofuels a very attractive option to reduce our environmental footprint, and we areeager to continue testing them and other solutions that offer the potential to contribute to cleaner air and waterways."

CSL has aligned with Canada's nationally determined targets under the Paris Climate Agreement with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030.

To achieve this ambitious objective, CSL is taking concrete actions by building more efficient ships, investing in R&D and innovation, and exploring and testing new technologies, fuels and digital solutions.

Among them, CSL is building a new 26,000 DWT diesel-electric self-unloading ship, purpose-built for Windsor Salt with the most advanced environmental technologies. The vessel will service Windsor Salt's Mines Seleine located in the eco-sensitive marine environment of the Magdalene Islands.

"The pace of transformation and digitalization we are witnessing in shipping today is a game-changer,and we are fully committed to modernizing and investing in the long-term viability, sustainability and success of our company and sector," said Louis Martel.

"Marine transportation continues to be the most efficient, reliable and eco-responsible choice for shipping large cargos, and investments made today in green solutions will have positive impacts for generations to come."

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with regional operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.csl.ca

