CSL Named as One of the World's Best Employers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes magazine has named global biotechnology leader CSL Limited (parent company of CSL Behring) to its World's Best Employers 2020 list. It is the fourth year in a row that the company has been recognized by Forbes.

The Forbes list was compiled by Statista, which surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries who work for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. The final list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries. CSL, which employs more than 27,000 people and provides its life-saving medicines in more than 100 nations, was ranked among the biotech industry leaders named to the list.

"At CSL, there's no better way of driving innovation for patients and public health than by building teams of employees throughout our organization that bring diverse perspectives and ideas to the table," said Elizabeth Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are proud of our employees and the work they do each day to deliver on our promise to patients and public health around the world."

Previously, Forbes also ranked CSL as a Best Employer for Diversity in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020, and in the Top 50 Employers in the World in 2017 and 2018. Thomson Reuters also included CSL in its top 100 Global Diversity and Inclusion Index for 2018.

Forbes' recognition of The World's Best Employers for 2020 is based on an independent survey of employees around the world who were asked to rate employers in various dimensions, such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits. Participants were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' COVID-19 response and economic footprint. More than 2 million detailed recommendations from more than 50 countries were collected and analyzed to create the list.

CSL is comprised of two businesses: CSL Behring, a recognized global leader in providing lifesaving medicines for people stricken with rare and serious diseases, like hemophilia, hereditary angioedema and primary immunodeficiency, and Seqirus, one of the world's leading influenza vaccines providers.

More information about CSL's promise to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace can be found on its global website. For Forbes' complete list of the World's Best Employers 2020, please click here.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL — including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus — provides lifesaving products to more than 100 countries and employs 27,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com.

