CSL Plasma Provides Free Flu Vaccines to U.S. Plasma Donors

Vouchers enable donors at 300+ U.S. CSL Plasma donation centers to receive free flu shots at Walgreens pharmacy locations nationally

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, CSL Plasma will provide influenza (flu) vaccination vouchers to U.S. plasma donors following the completion of two plasma donations made within a calendar month. Beginning this month, donors can redeem vouchers for the flu vaccine at no cost at Walgreens pharmacy locations across the U.S.

CSL Plasma also provides donors payment in connection with their plasma donation, with funds added onto a ready-to-use and reloadable pre-paid card provided after each donation.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect a person's nose, throat and lungs and that can result in mild to severe illness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes, on average, about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season.

"We are invested in the health and safety of our communities, which is why we want to offer this service to CSL Plasma donors. Plasma donors help improve and save the lives of those affected by rare and serious diseases," said Walter Charles, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CSL Plasma. "Plasma donations are essential, and plasma collected at CSL Plasma centers is used to help produce life-saving therapies for people in more than 100 countries."

"Yearly vaccination is vital as influenza can be hard to predict, viruses that cause flu constantly change, and flu vaccines can reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths," said Dr. Jennifer Hanes, Division Medical Director, U.S. Plasma Operations, CSL Plasma. "Research shows the flu vaccine has helped reduce related illnesses and the risk of serious complications."

About the Program

Beginning in September, CSL Plasma donors will be eligible to receive the flu vaccine voucher.

Donors will receive their flu vaccine voucher within 24 hours after their second plasma donation within the calendar month. Vouchers for one free flu vaccination will be sent through our CSL Plasma donor app, which can be found in the App Store and Apps on Google Play. Vouchers will be shared via text and email if a donor has not downloaded the donor app.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations permit an eligible donor to donate plasma once in a two-day period and no more than twice in a seven-day period.

Donors can donate plasma after receiving the flu vaccine. No waiting period is necessary.

December 2022 will be the last month to be eligible to receive a flu voucher and a second monthly donation must be completed on or before Dec. 17, 2022 . All vouchers expire Dec. 31, 2022 .

CSL Plasma's parent company, CSL Behring, uses human plasma to produce therapies used around the world to treat bleeding disorders, including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease and neurological disorders in certain markets. CSL Behring's products also are used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic diseases in the newborn.

CSL Plasma employs stringent quality and safety testing and applicable regulations, and a person's first plasma donation can only be used after a second donation is completed. Anyone interested in donating plasma can learn more at CSLPlasma.com.

Find the nearest Walgreens location by using the Store Locator.

One non-transferable voucher provided per donor, while supplies last. Donors using vouchers must complete Walgreens' Informed Consent for Vaccination and other documents as Walgreens requires. Void where prohibited by law.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks with more than 300 plasma collection centers in the U.S., Europe and China. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma facilities is used by CSL Behring for the sole purpose of manufacturing lifesaving plasma-derived therapies for people in more than 100 countries. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 30,000 people. For more information about CSL Plasma visit, www.cslplasma.com.

