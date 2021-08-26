CSL Plasma to Provide Flu Vaccines to U.S. Plasma Donors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Plasma today announced it will provide influenza (flu) vaccination vouchers to U.S. plasma donors following the completion of two plasma donations made within a calendar month. Beginning Sept. 1, donors can redeem vouchers for the vaccine at no cost at Walgreens pharmacy locations across the U.S. after completion of their second donation.

"Plasma donors help save and improve the lives of patients affected by rare and serious diseases, and providing flu vaccination is just one small way we can give back to our donors," said Willy Pardiñas, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CSL Plasma. "We are invested in the health and safety of our communities, and this demonstrates our promise to our donors. Helping keep our donors healthy goes a long way to help patients and protect public health."

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect a person's nose, throat and lungs. The flu can result in mild to severe illness. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on average, about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season. Annual vaccination is vital as influenza can be hard to predict, viruses that cause flu constantly change and immunity from vaccination declines over time, according to the CDC. Flu vaccines reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system.

"We believe receiving a flu vaccine is an important action a person can take to help prevent the flu each year," said Dr. Jennifer Hanes, Division Medical Director, U.S. Plasma Operations, CSL Plasma. "While receiving a flu vaccine does not eliminate the possibility of contracting the flu, research shows the flu vaccine has helped reduce related illnesses and the risk of serious complications that can lead to hospital stays or even loss of life. By providing flu vaccines, we want to help our donors, employees and communities stay healthy."

Key flu vaccine program details are:

Donors who donate plasma beginning Sept. 1 are eligible to receive the flu vaccine voucher.

are eligible to receive the flu vaccine voucher. Donors will receive their flu vaccine voucher within 24 hours after their second plasma donation within the calendar month. Vouchers for one free flu vaccination will be sent through our CSL Plasma donor app, which can be found in the App Store and Apps on Google Play. Vouchers will be shared via text and email if a donor has not downloaded the donor app.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations permit an eligible donor to donate plasma once in a two-day period and no more than twice in a seven-day period.

Donors can donate plasma after receiving the flu vaccine.

December 2021 will be the last month to be eligible to receive a flu voucher and a second monthly donation must be completed on or before Dec. 17, 2021 . All vouchers expire Dec. 31, 2021 .

CSL Plasma's parent company, CSL Behring, uses human plasma to produce therapies used around the world to treat bleeding disorders, including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease and neurological disorders in certain markets. CSL Behring's products also are used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic diseases in the newborn.

Because of CSL Plasma's stringent quality and safety testing and applicable regulations, a person's first plasma donation can only be used after a second donation is completed. When a donor donates plasma for the second time, the process takes much less time than the first visit. CSL Plasma donors receive a payment in connection with their donation with funds added onto a ready-to-use and reloadable card.

Anyone interested in donating plasma can learn more at CSLPlasma.com. Find the nearest Walgreens location by using the Store Locator.



One non-transferable voucher provided per donor, while supplies last. Donors using vouchers must complete Walgreens' Informed Consent for Vaccination and other documents as Walgreens requires. Void where prohibited by law.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, upholds a tradition of innovation and customer focus. We are committed to our work because people's lives depend on us. CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Plasma, please go to CSLPlasma.com.

