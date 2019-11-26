CSL Receives Industry Award for Innovative Work to Improve Seafarer Safety

"I am extremely proud of our technical and safety teams who, with their ingenuity and tenacity have refined the landing boom equipment and procedures," said Louis Martel, President and CEO of the CSL Group. "Thanks to their efforts, the risks associated with embarking/disembarking vessels via the landing boom and seaway ladder have been significantly reduced.

"We are honoured to receive this award and contribute to improving the safety and welfare of seafarers at CSL and throughout the Great Lakes."

CSL's landing boom findings and improvements have been shared with the St Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, seafarers unions and other ship operators that service the Great Lakes and St Lawrence Seaway to ensure greater safety throughout the industry.

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.csl.ca

