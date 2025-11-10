CSM Group Signs Master Services Agreement with Yoochang E&C, Expanding International Project Management and Construction Management Capabilities

Under the MSA, CSM Group will provide a comprehensive range of construction management, project execution, and capital improvement services, including preconstruction planning, cost estimating, scheduling, procurement, and field coordination. The collaboration will leverage CSM Group's deep experience in managing technically complex and high-performance environments to deliver excellence on Yoochang's growing U.S. portfolio.

"This agreement marks a major step in expanding CSM Group's international project management and construction management capabilities," said Stuart Mason, Chief Executive Officer of CSM Group. "Yoochang's commitment to innovation and precision aligns perfectly with our purpose: to create the standards that leave a legacy of doing what can't be done. Together, we're building a bridge between global expertise and local execution."

The MSA follows a series of collaboration agreements signed earlier this year and underscores CSM Group's strategic focus on international partnerships within advanced manufacturing, semiconductor, and high-tech markets.

About Yoochang E&C Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Yoochang is a leading South Korean construction and engineering firm specializing in high-precision industrial and cleanroom projects for global clients in semiconductor, display, and high-tech sectors.

About CSM Group

CSM Group provides integrated construction and program management services across healthcare, manufacturing, and high-tech industries. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the company's purpose is to create the standards that leave a legacy of doing what can't be done.

