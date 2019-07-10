CSM LeadDog announces rebrand to CSM

"We're excited to take this step as a member of the CSM-family," said Dan Mannix, CEO of CSM North America. "We're not just another three-letter agency. We have brought the entrepreneurial spirits of challenger agencies across the globe to pursue extraordinary together. We have enhanced our creative and activation capabilities with the proven track record and impact of CSM's global reputation for never-been-done-before experiences, sponsorship and strategic consulting."

CSM has delivered global programs for brands, properties and live events including Mitel and MLB Presents London Series 2019, Netflix "Stranger Things" Season 3 Launch in Santa Monica (CA) and Coney Island (Brooklyn, NY), Amazon Prime Video "Good Omens" Series Premiere Launch at South by Southwest (SXSW) and Oracle and Sail GP in New York City. CSM partners with world-leading brands including Diet Coke, Cirque du Soleil, Verizon, Mazda, and Square. CSM is also partnered with upcoming events including the Grand Opening of Fotografiska in New York City, Super Bowl LIV (Miami Gardens, FL) and Tokyo 2020.

In recent years, CSM has focused on expanding and deepening its talent, capabilities and experience in industries including social impact, media and lifestyle—strategically developing integrated marketing journeys for companies to connect with people at the right place at the right time with the right approach.

"People's passion points are at the core of our business," said Mannix. "While we are known for being a sports and entertainment experience agency, with our approach of people and purpose first, we can deliver tangible value for some of the world's most well-known and innovative brands, events and nonprofit organizations."

CSM has significantly expanded its content creation teams and thought leadership initiatives with a dedicated focus on leading valuable conversations around authentic and creative strategies. In the past year, CSM has produced and distributed thought leadership and video series from the Purpose trend report and Motorsports Myth Busters to Museum of Trend and Best of SXSW. CSM has created programs and partnerships to provide mentorship opportunities for the next generation of leaders in various industries. Recent and upcoming programs include Mentoring for Social Good featured with Engage for Good Conference and the Mentoring Challenge featured with Sports Business Journal's Game Changers conference.

"CSM has embraced purpose-driven marketing which is reflected in our values and principles as a company," added Mannix. "People are expecting the companies and brands they interact with to have an authentic purpose, message and impact on society. This is who we are."

Globally, CSM boasts 1000+ people with 400+ in North America.

