CSM Sport & Entertainment Names Christa Carone President, CSM North America

Carone was most recently President of Group Nine Media, home to media brands Thrillist, NowThis, POPSUGAR, The Dodo and Seeker. She led revenue-generating operations, including sales, marketing, audience development and analytics as well as product, technology, and the company's internal creative studio and experiential operations.

Over 24 years in senior management, Carone has consistently taken companies into unexpected and profitable territories. As CMO of Xerox, she led marketing for the acquisition that brought the company into business services, and created the brand's partnerships with the US Open, Cirque du Soleil and LiveNation. As COO of Group SJR, a WPP company, she helped drive the company's rapid growth by leading content marketing strategies for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, at Group Nine Media, she shaped growth initiatives that helped the firm outpace the industry, attract new rounds of financing and add POPSUGAR to its roster of brands.

Carone's views have been featured in such publications as Forbes, Fast Company, Harvard Business Review and Ad Age. She was honored as the Best Marketer of the Year by BtoB Magazine and is a founding member of WOMEN in America, a mentoring organization.

"I've led comprehensive marketing strategies for companies of all sizes, and I've always believed in the power of live experiences to create relevant and memorable brand connections," said Carone. "CSM has tapped into the zeitgeist of what we all crave right now – more opportunities to lift our heads and engage with cultural happenings in real life. As a former CSM client and now a colleague, I have great respect for the CSM team that is pioneering a surround-sound approach to helping properties and brands collaborate on delivering world-class experiences."

Carone joins the global CSM leadership team as it accelerates its growth strategies in North America, representing major sport and entertainment properties like the US Club Soccer, Cirque du Soleil and New York Road Runners as well as advising major brands including Verizon on sponsorship and IRL strategies. These services are integrated with a rapidly growing portfolio of experiential, marketing and production clients including TikTok, Mazda, Amazon Prime Video, FOX and L'Oreal.

"In the past year, we shifted from a collection of companies into one unified firm that connects brands and audiences with engaging experiences," said Dan Mannix, CEO of CSM North America. "Christa joining our team is a natural next step in our growth strategy. She has a respected voice in marketing and tremendous client experience in diverse and global industries. A great complement to our team, Christa's fresh perspectives and strategic insights will help us deliver incredible results for our clients, the best workplace for our people and industry-leading growth for our business."

CSM, part of the Chime Challenger Network, is a global integrated marketing and brand experience agency working across sport, entertainment, media and social impact. Driven by a team of 1000+ people in 25+ locations, our purpose is to pursue extraordinary. Connecting with people through their passion points, we build brands, work with rights holders and create live experiences.

