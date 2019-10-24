CSO from US State Department and SDRPY Complete 2nd Stabilization Workshop

Ambassadors Abizaid and Henzel noted that U.S. policy remained focused on working with America's international partners to bring peace, prosperity, and security to Yemen. They stressed U.S. support for diplomatic engagement to end the fighting, facilitating delivery of humanitarian relief, and achieving a comprehensive political agreement in Yemen in coordination with the UN Special Envoy and UN-mediated peace talks.

"Four years into the conflict in Yemen, we must work together to find a political solution, and we also must help Yemeni citizens and institutions achieve and maintain the peace," said Ambassador Abizaid. "There is no doubt that a stable Yemen is in the interests of all Yemenis, but also the United States and Saudi Arabia."

"Sustainable development is the key to stabilization in Yemen, and we have had a very productive exchange of views and knowledge here," Ambassador Al Jabir said of the workshop. "The US-Saudi partnership is vital to international stability and security."

The mission of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen is to create the conditions for stability, peace, prosperity and security in Yemen by implementing sustainable development projects and initiatives in all Yemeni provinces. The mission of the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations is to anticipate, prevent, and respond to conflict that undermines U.S. national interests.

