CSO Italy Wins Award for Recipe Video Series

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian fruit and vegetable consortium, CSO Italy, works to promote the origin and quality of European produce in the United States. Their Fresh Up Your Life! campaign teaches consumers about fresh Italian products that boost flavor and nutrition in home cooking, which has become more important than ever during the pandemic.

In 2020, CSO Italy partnered with Italian food advocate and cook, Ale Gambini, and non-profit association I Love Italian Food to create the Fresh Up Your Life! recipe video series. The series has recently been awarded "Best Green or Organic Program, Series or Film" at the Annual TASTE AWARDS, a premier broadcast awards show recognizing creators of Lifestyle programs on television, film, online & streaming video, radio, and more.

For each episode, Ale is joined by a special guest to share an authentic Italian recipe that is easy to make at home using fresh Italian products, including blood oranges, tomatoes, and kiwis. Discover two of the recipes from the award-winning series below:

Pici all'aglione – a traditional pasta dish from Tuscany.

Blood Orange Tiramisù – the most loved Italian dessert with a special Sicilian twist!

About CSO Italy

CSO Italy is a cooperative founded in 1998. A unique organization in Italy, it represents the leading companies in the fruit and vegetable sector. CSO Italy members are located all over Italy and include not only producers, but also members of the technological supply chain, including companies specializing in the packaging sector, processing equipment, machinery, and logistics.

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

