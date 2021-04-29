CSOFT CEO Shunee Yee Appointed Co-Chair of A Taste of Ginger for Joslin Diabetes Center

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translation and market access consulting, announced today that CSOFT Founder and CEO Ms. Shunee Yee will serve as co-chair of A Taste of Ginger, an event hosted by Joslin Diabetes Center, the world's leading diabetes care and research center. Shunee Yee's appointment extends CSOFT Health Sciences' support of multilingual communication solutions to promote patient diversity in advanced clinical trials and patient-centric care across the medical and pharmaceutical industry.

As an independent, non-profit institution affiliated with Harvard Medical School, Joslin Diabetes Center established A Taste of Ginger in 2005 to promote awareness and raise funds for inclusive diabetes care and education, community outreach, and research programs.

Approximately 422 million people across the globe, including 34 million in the United States, have been diagnosed with diabetes. "Asian populations generally develop diabetes at a lower Body Mass Index (BMI), and as a result, 51% of Asian Americans with diabetes remain undetected, thus patient-centric care must start from the beginning, in the clinical trial process," said Dr. George L King. As the Chief Scientific Officer at Joslin Diabetes Center, Founder and Director of the Asian American Diabetes Initiative (AADI), and Professor of Medicine and Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, Dr. King's renowned research on the complications of diabetes and guidance on successfully managing diabetes during the current health crisis has been highly informative.

As 30-40% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 have diabetes, Shunee Yee's appointment to Co-Chair of this important fundraising event will serve as further support for Joslin's mission for promoting health equity, and patient diversity in both clinical studies and clinical trials. "I am deeply honored to be appointed co-chair of A Taste of Ginger." said Ms. Yee. "Diabetes is truly a global disease, disproportionately impacting Asian populations, so the research by the Joslin Center and the AADI is essential for raising awareness for diabetes and promoting equitable health across the globe."

To learn more about A Taste of Ginger or if you are interested in purchasing tickets to attend the event on May 16, visit www.joslin.org/ginger.

CSOFT Health Sciences further renews its support for patient diversity in its upcoming webinar on Linguistic Validation: Facilitating Patient Diversity in Clinical Trials, hosted by Xtalks on May 7th at 12pm EST, as it explores the importance of gaining a deeper understanding of the patient experience at the clinical trial stage. To learn more about CSOFT Health Sciences services, please visit: https://lifesciences.csoftintl.com/

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more here.

