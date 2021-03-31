CSOFT Health Sciences Opens Medical Market Research Center to Support Pharmaceutical & Clinical Industry Growth

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Boston, leaders in medical translation and market access consulting, announce CSOFT Health Sciences Singapore's new Market Research and Business Development Center in Shanghai, extending its support for the growing communication needs of pharmaceutical groups in eastern China's Huadong region.

Located within Shanghai's Puxi center, CSOFT's newest launch gains immediate proximity to Shanghai's Zhangjiang High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, a region that accounts for 30.4% of Shanghai's pharmaceutical industry market value. With more than 600 life science enterprises located within the region, totaling a revenue of US $13 billion, the expansion underpins CSOFT's support for global pharmaceuticals in a group that includes AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Roche, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as supporting CSOFT's demands for talent acquisition in a period of growth.

With eight of the top-10 global pharmaceuticals located in the Zhangjiang and the Suzhou BioBAY industry cluster, combined with biotech start-ups focused on pharmaceutical research and clinical trials, the region is, "an ideal location for innovation and collaboration," CSOFT Founder and CEO Shunee Yee said.

CSOFT Health Sciences provides ISO 13485:2016 certified medical translation services to companies throughout the life science industries, with a focus on medical device translation, linguistic validation, CTD/eCTD submissions, and global clinical trials. The expansion comes in time for CSOFT's upcoming webinar on 2021 regulatory changes taking effect under the EU MDR, hosted by Xtalks for April 9th at 11am EST. With its white paper, Medical Device Market Overview and Regulatory Landscape in Asia, CSOFT further renews its focus on easing cross-border access in a sector of critical regulatory concern under new directives. CSOFT's Market Research and Business Development Center in Shanghai will channel these initiatives for the Huadong region, further facilitating both global and regional business development.

"As we are seeing about twice the business activity expected for 2021 in Q1 so far, one of CSOFT's focuses will be talent acquisition to support our clients' growth" said Diego Leva, CSOFT's VP of Global Operations & Strategic Partnerships. "Shanghai provides an ideal base for recruitment within the industry, from advisory roles to specialists in key service areas."

To Learn more about CSOFT Health Sciences and its global locations, visit lifesciences.csoftintl.com. Please direct inquiries regarding opportunities at CSOFT Shanghai to [email protected].

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences – Leaders in Medical Translation provides end-to-end localization services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous requirements of global regulatory submissions.

Media Contacts:

Nikki Andrews (U.S./Europe)

+1 (617) 263-8950

[email protected]



Tim Wang (Asia)

+86 21 3106 3376

[email protected]

SOURCE CSOFT International

Related Links

http://www.csoftintl.com

