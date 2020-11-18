CSOFT Health Sciences Singapore Launches Shenzhen Regional Subsidiary

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT International, a leading provider of cross-border multilingual localization and language technology solutions, is excited to announce that CSOFT Health Sciences Singapore has launched a wholly-owned subsidiary in Pingshan, Shenzhen. Adding to its global operational layout headquartered in Boston, CSOFT's expansion in Shenzhen marks an important strategic step supporting its work with biomedical enterprises in the Asia Pacific region.

CSOFT Health Sciences is dedicated to delivering end-to-end, patient-focused medical translation services for life science companies seeking access to new markets and regulatory environments, specializing in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions for the Asian, European, and North American markets. With its Shenzhen subsidiary, CSOFT is well-positioned to engage companies active in China's Greater Bay Area.

According to the FDA 2015-2019 Drug Trials Snapshot Summary Report, roughly 65% of global clinical trials today are conducted outside US, with a concentration in emerging markets including China, India, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. "The diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds of patient populations have complicated the drug development process in the new era of patient centricity," commented Ms. Shunee Yee, Founder and CEO of CSOFT. "How to better understand your patient's needs, and better interpret and present patients' lived experiences with their diseases is critical and challenging," she concluded, indicating that pharmaceutical companies and CROs now need the additional tools and strategies of cultural consulting, multilingual clinical trial data management, and cross-cultural patient engagement embedded in their processes to deliver effective patient care.

At the upcoming Shenzhen 2020 International BioTech and Health Expo, CSOFT's Ms. Yee, joining a distinguished group of biomedical researchers, educators, pharmaceutical industry insiders and leaders, regulatory path experts, and cross-border and cross-cultural enablers, will speak on the topic of "Rising to meet cross-border opportunities and cross-cultural challenges". Key themes of the discussion will include best practices for successful partnerships and unique opportunities in Asia's growing healthcare market, with contributions from Dr. CJ Li (Peking University), Dr. George King (Harvard Medical School, Joslin Diabetes Center), Professor Victoria Elegant (Amgen), Dr. Yong Ben (BeiGene), and Patrick Bennett (PPD).

Shenzhen is widely regarded as China's most innovative metropolis, forming the core of the Greater Bay Area and China's targeted regional development. In recent years, Shenzhen's Pingshan District has emerged as a national hub for R&D in the life science industries, with more than 500 emerging biotechnology companies registered today. At the Shenzhen 2020 International BioTech and Health Expo, CSOFT Health Sciences joins leaders and clinical professionals from pharmaceuticals and CROs including Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., IQVIA, Syneos Health, and Wuxi Pharma to explore opportunities for partnerships and investment in and beyond China's Greater Bay Area, marking the first successful coordination of the conference as a hybrid online-offline event for audiences worldwide. By helping to coordinate a cross-border panel discussion in a year that has limited opportunities to gather for events like the Expo, CSOFT aims to demonstrate the power of communication solutions to mitigate cultural differences and promote industry growth.

CSOFT's Ms. Yee and fellow panelists will address the live audience in Shenzhen and online viewers worldwide beginning at 8:30 pm (EST) of Thursday, November 19th. All are welcome to attend.

About CSOFT International

CSOFT International is a leading provider of cross-border communications for enterprises seeking growth in global markets. Our expertise in translation and localization, documentation, and branding encompasses a full range of end-to-end content and consulting services that we deliver in over 250 languages. With a focus in health sciences and smart technology, we work closely with our clients to deliver precision solutions to the challenges of engaging markets, consumers, and regulatory environments worldwide.

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are compliant with ISO 17100 and certified in ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. Learn more here.

