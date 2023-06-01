CSOFT to Host June Soiree at Harvard Art Museums, Exhibit at 2023 DIA Global in Boston

News provided by

CSOFT International

01 Jun, 2023, 10:16 ET

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in clinical trial localization, are pleased to announce their return as exhibitors to DIA's 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place June 25th – 29th at the Boston Conference and Exhibition Center in the Seaport neighborhood. With its attendance at booth #317, CSOFT reinforces its support for the worldwide drug development community and commitment to advancing patient diversity and centricity through language and technology as a global provider of medical translation in over 250 languages.

As well as exhibiting, CSOFT will mark the DIA's return to its home city with its own June 27th Art, Health, and Communications Soirée at the Harvard Art Museums' Calderwood Courtyard. The black-tie evening gathering will feature private access to H.A.M. galleries, interactive exchanges with thought leaders in medicine, and hors d'oeuvres, alongside live musical performances.

With its symbolic choice of the Harvard Art Museums as its venue, CSOFT hopes to offer an immersive setting for an evening of fresh perspectives at the intersection of science, art, and wellness in today's rapidly changing physical and mental health care fields.

"It is wonderful to see DIA's choice of Boston for this year's summit, and we are excited for the chance to connect more closely with leaders within and beyond the health field in a more intimate, inspired setting," Ms. Yee said. "As well as highlighting our core services to DIA, we hope this event can explore the broader impact of communications in the quickly changing world of health and medicine."

Headquartered in Boston's Back Bay and with extensive engagement in health-related causes throughout greater Boston, CSOFT's perennial initiatives include support for Harvard University's Joslin Diabetes Center and the Asian American Diabetes Initiative (AADI). In 2022, CSOFT Shunee Yee addressed AADI's A Taste of Ginger fundraising gathering in its first return to in-person gathering, speaking on themes of patient diversity and medical communications in patient-centric health care.

About CSOFT Health Sciences

CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in clinical trial localization, provides AI/ML-enabled medical translation services for all phases of the drug and medical device product lifecycle, from development to post-launch. We also specialize in DCT solutions, linguistic validation, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are certified in ISO 17100:2015, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of MMA, NDA, CTA, and Medical Device Application submissions. www.csoftintl.com

Media Contact

Nikki Andrews (U.S./Europe)
+1 (617) 263-8950
[email protected]

SOURCE CSOFT International

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.