CSP Releases 2023 Top 202 List of the Largest Convenience-Store Chains in the United States

News provided by

CSP

22 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP has released its annual listing of the largest convenience-store chains in the United States. The 2023 Top 202 is the result of hours of calling, counting and collaborating to create the most comprehensive look at the top retailers in convenience retailing across the country.

"CSP's Top 202 is a significant check-in on how the convenience-store industry has grown and consolidated over the years," said Steve Holtz, editor-in-chief of CSP. "It recognizes some of the largest retail chains in the country, as well as the family-owned and up-and-coming retailers who are driving the industry innovation that is helping to improve opinions of the convenience channel."

The new list shows the top three positions holding steady with 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey's General Stores leading the industry. After that, ranks begin to shake up as the largest retailers in the channel continue to execute aggressive growth strategies through both new-to-industry store construction and acquisitions.

The top 10 of this year's list:

Rank

Chain

Store count

1

7-Eleven

12,854

2

Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K)

7,008

3

Casey's General Stores

2,470

4

Murphy USA

1,712

5

EG America

1,682

6

GPM Investments

1,404

7

BP America

1,224

8

ExtraMile

1,037

9

Wawa

988

10

QuikTrip

963

Click here to view the complete Top 202 list.

CSP's Top 202 report has earned recognition in both SIIA's Jesse H. Neal Awards and ASBPE's Azbee Awards several times over the years. This includes being recognized by the Azbee Awards in the categories of Multi-Platform Package of the Year and Best Web Microsite the past two years.

CSP's Top 202 list is based on in-house research and outreaches to the largest c-store chains across the U.S. Store counts are based on the total number of c-stores owned and/or franchised by a retailer as of Jan. 1, 2023. The latest industry store count by NACS shows there are 150,174 convenience stores in the United States. A majority, 90,423 units or 60.2% of all convenience stores, are single-store operators.

Contact:

Steve Holtz, Director of Content, CSP, Winsight LLC
312-940-1576
[email protected]

About Winsight LLC
Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

SOURCE CSP

Also from this source

CSP Announces Its 2023 Category Managers of the Year

Nominations Open for 2023 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.