CSP Releases 2023 Top 202 List of the Largest Convenience-Store Chains in the United States

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP has released its annual listing of the largest convenience-store chains in the United States. The 2023 Top 202 is the result of hours of calling, counting and collaborating to create the most comprehensive look at the top retailers in convenience retailing across the country.

"CSP's Top 202 is a significant check-in on how the convenience-store industry has grown and consolidated over the years," said Steve Holtz, editor-in-chief of CSP. "It recognizes some of the largest retail chains in the country, as well as the family-owned and up-and-coming retailers who are driving the industry innovation that is helping to improve opinions of the convenience channel."

The new list shows the top three positions holding steady with 7-Eleven, Circle K and Casey's General Stores leading the industry. After that, ranks begin to shake up as the largest retailers in the channel continue to execute aggressive growth strategies through both new-to-industry store construction and acquisitions.

The top 10 of this year's list:

Rank Chain Store count 1 7-Eleven 12,854 2 Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K) 7,008 3 Casey's General Stores 2,470 4 Murphy USA 1,712 5 EG America 1,682 6 GPM Investments 1,404 7 BP America 1,224 8 ExtraMile 1,037 9 Wawa 988 10 QuikTrip 963

Click here to view the complete Top 202 list.

CSP's Top 202 report has earned recognition in both SIIA's Jesse H. Neal Awards and ASBPE's Azbee Awards several times over the years. This includes being recognized by the Azbee Awards in the categories of Multi-Platform Package of the Year and Best Web Microsite the past two years.

CSP's Top 202 list is based on in-house research and outreaches to the largest c-store chains across the U.S. Store counts are based on the total number of c-stores owned and/or franchised by a retailer as of Jan. 1, 2023. The latest industry store count by NACS shows there are 150,174 convenience stores in the United States. A majority, 90,423 units or 60.2% of all convenience stores, are single-store operators.

Contact:

Steve Holtz, Director of Content, CSP, Winsight LLC

312-940-1576

[email protected]

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print and digital trade media. For more information on Winsight, go to www.winsightmedia.com.

SOURCE CSP