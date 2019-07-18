CSPI Announces Integration With SHAZAM® BOLT$™ Card Management In The Aurora Mobile Banking App

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Service Professionals, Inc. (CSPI) reveals a redesign of the Aurora Mobile Banking app and announces integration with SHAZAM® BOLT$™ card management. By incorporating SHAZAM® BOLT$™ card management, cardholders will receive another layer of protection to prevent or quickly detect fraudulent activity.

CARD MANAGEMENT FEATURES

Within Aurora Mobile Banking, users have access to activate, register and apply limit threshold alerts for their debit card without having to pick up the phone. Receiving instant email or SMS/text alert notifications regarding potentially fraudulent activity or international usage helps alert cardholders of suspicious activity. To further efforts of lessening the customer's risk of fraudulent activity, our real-time interface with SHAZAM® BOLT$™ provides users the authority to temporarily block account activity on their debit card with a simple swipe. By placing control in the customer's hand, users can quickly unblock their debit card when they are ready to utilize for payment.

IMPROVING THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

"The card management functions allowed through our integration to the SHAZAM® BOLT$™ service will provide our community banks and their customers another layer of security and convenience," states Project Manager, Paul Saltzman. "CSPI continuously seeks innovations to enhance the user experience and equip community banks across the nation with a competitive edge; integration with SHAZAM® BOLT$™ certainly achieves that goal."

CSPI's redesign incorporates facial recognition for user login on Apple devices, as well as fingerprint login for both Apple and Android devices. The new mobile app allows users to enroll for e-banking services without having to access online banking, includes a new Quick Balance feature, and improved integration for bill payment with P2P.

For more information on Aurora Mobile Banking, please visit: https://www.cspiinc.com/aurora-mobile-banking/.

ABOUT CSPI

For more than 3 decades, CSPI has remained a leader in the financial software industry. CSPI offers a comprehensive line of software: Aurora Online & Mobile Banking, Aurora Document Imaging & Tracking, and Aurora Item Processing. As our name suggests, our focus is on providing you with professional service – at a level that exceeds your expectations.

To schedule a demo today, please contact Emily Twillman, Product Specialist, 573-556-3251, etwillman@cspiinc.com.

