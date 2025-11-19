CSP's 2025 Momentum Sets the Stage for Breakout Growth in 2026

Company projects strong demand and expanding pipeline as unified construction IT model gains national traction

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP Consultants Group, a national leader in construction technology and connected workplace infrastructure, today reported year-to-date results showing continued strength in project volume and a growing pipeline heading into 2026. The company has completed 77 projects so far this year, with 33 more underway, including several of the largest in its portfolio.

CSP delivered the integrated low-voltage and AV infrastructure supporting Enstor's conference room, enabling a clean, modern space designed for high-performance collaboration.

Since 2016, CSP has maintained compound annual growth in the 40–50% range, driven by its vertically integrated model that unifies design, procurement, installation and project management under one point of contact. Following eight years of hypergrowth, the company is pacing toward approximately 20% expansion in 2025 as its operations scale to support a larger national footprint. With demand accelerating across key sectors, CSP forecasts a 55% year-over-year increase in 2026 based on its current pipeline alone.

"Partners are rethinking how their spaces need to function, prioritizing collaborative zones and technology that supports a hybrid workforce," said Josh Vickery, CEO of CSP. "Our role is to bridge construction and IT, so environments become smarter, more efficient, and prepared for what's next."

Technology-Forward Spaces Drive Demand

CSP reports accelerating activity across corporate office, industrial and life sciences environments. The commercial office market is showing early signs of recovery with a 14.5% decline in available sublease space. Multifamily development continues shifting from dense metros to rural and secondary markets, and industrial facilities are modernizing to support new logistics and manufacturing demands.

Across all sectors, organizations are prioritizing integrated, scalable low-voltage systems—including cabling, security, AV and WiFi/DAS—which is strengthening demand for CSP's single-source delivery model. To date, the company has supported more than 600 projects for 300 clients across 50 million sq. ft. of commercial space.

Industry Dynamics: Stabilizing Costs, Rising Innovation

CSP leaders highlight several trends shaping 2026:

Labor stability is improving long-term planning.

is improving long-term planning. Copper, security hardware and high-end AV are seeing ~10% price increases.

are seeing ~10% price increases. Security systems are rapidly shifting toward AI-enabled and cloud-based designs.

are rapidly shifting toward designs. AV manufacturers continue prioritizing simplified, plug-and-play solutions.

continue prioritizing simplified, plug-and-play solutions. Office and industrial markets are showing the strongest near-term growth.

"Low-voltage systems are no longer add-ons; they're core to how buildings function," said Vickery. "The organizations that succeed will be the ones that integrate robust network infrastructure, AV, and security from early design through day one of occupancy to support a truly tech-driven workforce."

About CSP Consultants Group

CSP Consultants Group is a national construction technology firm specializing in the design, procurement and delivery of low-voltage infrastructure for connected workplaces. Through a single-point-of-contact (SPOC) model, CSP unifies design, budgeting, competitive bidding, installation, project management and Day-2 support—eliminating the fragmentation common in traditional construction IT. CSP delivers manufacturer-neutral solutions across cabling, security, AV, WiFi/DAS and network infrastructure for clients in the corporate, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences, multifamily, government and education sectors nationwide.

Media Contact:

Angelic Venegas, Interdependence

[email protected]

SOURCE CSP Consultants Group