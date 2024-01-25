CSP's C-StoreTEC Initiative Unveiled to Revolutionize Retail, Accelerate Technology Adoption, and Build for Future Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the rapidly shifting landscape of convenience retail, embracing technology has become urgent across the industry. Recognizing this need, CSP is excited to announce its groundbreaking C-StoreTEC Platform. This year-round program leverages CSP's No. 1 magazine, daily e-newsletter, live events and proprietary research to foster collaboration, build community and drive innovation and leadership.

"Channel blurring and investments in digital is not new. What is new is the urgency to embrace technology to guide our businesses from back-office to customer engagement," said Amanda Buehner, CSP's SVP of Retail Conferences and Media.

C-StoreTEC Advisory Board:

Driving this exciting venture is the newly formed C-StoreTEC Advisory Board. Comprised of leaders and experts in technology, this board will provide strategic guidance, insights and recommendations to tackle the biggest technology needs within the industry. The C-StoreTEC Advisory Board aims to set industry standards and identify emerging trends while developing roadmaps that address these needs.

Chairing this board is tech visionary Art Sebastian. Art's extensive experience in convenience and grocery retailing positions him well to lead the charge in elevating not just individual entities but inspiring growth on a broader scale.

Key C-StoreTEC Objectives

Technology Advocacy: Advocate for the integration of technologies to enhance efficiency, elevate customer and employee experience, mitigate risk and drive overall competitiveness of the convenience store sector.

Foster collaboration among technology providers, convenience retailers and other stakeholders to drive joint initiatives, share best practices and address common challenges.

Facilitate research and development initiatives to identify and assess emerging technologies that can positively impact convenience store operations.

Promote awareness and understanding of technological advancements within the convenience store industry and outside adjacent industries through educational content, resources and outreach.

C-StoreTEC Conference:

In conjunction with the C-StoreTEC Advisory Board comes another exciting announcement: the inaugural C-StoreTEC Conference, Oct. 28-30, 2024 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. https://cstoretec.com This groundbreaking event aims to bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and solution providers.

The conference highlights include:

Keynote Addresses: Thought leaders from within the industry will deliver keynote addresses exploring how technology continues to shape the landscape.

Engage in dynamic discussions led by experts covering an array of topics, including digital transformation strategies, evolving loyalty programs, and exploring forecourt and EV opportunities.

Connect with like-minded professionals–ranging from technology vendors to industry influencers–to foster collaboration and partnerships that propel innovation within each organization involved.

Explore a dedicated exhibition area showcasing cutting-edge technologies tailored specifically for convenience stores.

CSP's C-StoreTEC Platform is set to revolutionize convenience retail through consumer-engaging, strategic-driven technologies. The Advisory Board, year-round program, and its flagship conference will enable the industry to unlock immense growth potential, ensuring every operator can thrive in an increasingly tech-driven landscape while delivering exceptional experiences to customers at every touchpoint.

Retailers for more information contact Mitch Morrison, VP of Retailer Relations at [email protected]

Technology Solution Providers for more information contact Jeanie Hornung, VP of Enterprise Sales at [email protected]

