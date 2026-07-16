Csquare, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Csquare, Inc. ("Csquare") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $21.00 per share. Csquare has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CSQR" on July 16, 2026. The offering is expected to close on July 17, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Csquare expects the gross proceeds of the offering to be approximately $1,050.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, or $1,207.5 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full. Csquare intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

The initial public offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters with Morgan Stanley and TD Securities serving as representatives of the underwriters. The syndicate of underwriters is led by Morgan Stanley, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank as joint lead book-running managers, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Societe Generale as joint book-running managers, and Brookfield Capital Solutions, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and PNC Capital Markets LLC as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Csquare

Csquare is a leading North American digital infrastructure platform providing carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection services that support the applications powering the modern economy. The company owns and operates a geographically diverse portfolio of highly engineered data centers across major metropolitan markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Csquare delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions to a diversified base of enterprise, network, cloud and technology customers. Its facilities provide secure space, resilient power, advanced cooling and dense connectivity ecosystems that enable customers to deploy and operate critical IT infrastructure with confidence.

Through its enterprise-focused approach and interconnection-rich environments, Csquare helps organizations scale efficiently while supporting demanding workloads, including hybrid cloud architectures, latency-sensitive applications and emerging AI-enabled use cases.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Csquare is committed to delivering exceptional reliability, operational excellence and long-term customer partnerships across its portfolio.

SOURCE Csquare, Inc.