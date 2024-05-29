CSS Federal Gains Certification in ISO 22301:2019 -- Security and Resilience -- Business Continuity Management Systems

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Security Solutions, LLC. (Dba CSS Federal) offering IT design, implementation, maintenance, and IT consulting services for various federal and government agencies, has officially become certified to ISO 22301:2019 as of May 9, 2024 with the help of ISOP Solutions. Being certified to ISO 22301:2019 means CSS Federal will benefit from enhanced resilience against various unforeseen disruptions, ensuring continuity of operations and services and allows the company to better identify risks, prepare for emergencies, and improve recovery time moving forward.

ISO 22301:2019 is a set of international standard and guidance documents that provide a framework for organizations to plan, establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain, and continually improve a documented management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of, and ensure recovery from disruptive incidents.

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal is an SBA-certified Small Disadvantaged Business that leads in providing comprehensive technology services. Our expertise spans various domains, including Finance, Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence and Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud, Integration and Application Development, Web Applications Support, Program Management, Health IT, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), among others. We are committed to transforming the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services, ensuring efficiency, innovation, and robust security measures. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, CSS Federal has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ML 3 appraisal and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. CSS Federal supports mission critical programs for Federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

