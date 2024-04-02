CSS Federal Wins Financial Management System Operations and Support Services Contract for the U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid Finance Office

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSS Federal, was awarded a contract with the U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid (FSA), for long-term assistance with its Oracle e-Business Suite, Financial Management System. For this contract, we strategically selected Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), the former incumbent, to minimize risk, retain institutional knowledge, and ensure the continuity of high-quality performance.

"We are so thankful to have the opportunity to support the Department of Education which allows us to continue supporting large federal financial management projects. Our extensive experience gives us insight into the unique challenges of financial services. Team CSS has worked together for over twelve years supporting several Federal Agencies' Financial Management Programs and we are excited to continue this partnership in support of the Department of Education," said Hetel Patel, CSS Federal's CEO.

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal is an SBA-certified Small Disadvantaged Business that leads in providing comprehensive technology services. Our expertise spans various domains, including Finance, Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence and Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud, Integration and Application Development, Web Applications Support, Program Management, Health IT, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), among others. We are committed to transforming the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services, ensuring efficiency, innovation, and robust security measures. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, CSS Federal has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ML 3 appraisal and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. CSS Federal supports mission critical programs for Federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

This material was prepared by Cyber Security Solutions, LLC. (Dba CSS Federal) under contract with the Department of Education. This project has been funded at least in part with Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Education under contract number 91003123F0003. The content of this publication does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Education nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government

