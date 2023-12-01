CSS Federal Wins Multiple Contracts in Support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C&T, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSS Federal, was awarded a multiple contracts with CMS to include the Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC) IDIQ, the Task Order for Community Providers and Local Students (PALS) Special Innovation Project (SIP), and the Task Order for Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Setting CoreQ Short Stay Discharge Satisfaction Questionnaire under the Measure & Instrument Development and Support (MIDS) IDIQ.

"We are so thankful to have the opportunity to continue supporting CMS and expanding our growth in the healthcare space. The work under these contracts is decidedly human centered and aims to not only bring into focus the consequences of loneliness and social deprivation experienced by SNF residents but also to educate the public on where high-quality services are located and to identify areas of improvement for residents, "said Hetel Patel, CSS Federal's CEO.

As prime contractor on the NQIIC PALS SIP, C&T will be assisting CMS by recruiting interested students in health care fields (e.g., Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy Students, etc.) to engage with residents of SNFs with the intent of addressing the social isolation and loneliness impacts commonly experienced by SNF residents. Another important aspect of this project is aimed at increasing interest in gerontological career pursuits of the students, as well as increasing their overall awareness of the impacts of social isolation and loneliness.

As the prime contractor on the MIDS CoreQ, C&T is continuing to improve the lives of SNF residents by assisting CMS in the implementation of the national CoreQ survey. This survey of short stay residents (<100 days) assesses the level of overall satisfaction with the services provides at the SNF and is intended to help both SNFs to target improvements and inform public users on where high satisfaction services can be found.

About CSS Federal

CSS Federal is an SBA-certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business that leads in providing comprehensive technology services. Our expertise spans various domains, including Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence and Data Management, Data Analytics, Cloud, Integration and Application Development, Web Applications Support, Program Management, Finance, Health IT, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), among others. We are committed to transforming the way government develops, delivers, and secures digital services, ensuring efficiency, innovation, and robust security measures. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, CSS Federal has achieved the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) ML 3 appraisal and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications. CSS Federal supports mission critical programs for Federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

