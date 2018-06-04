CSS' Futureproof, Next-Gen PKI Featured at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

On the eve of quantum computing, the definitive need for crypto-agility is greater than ever. The ability to locate, manage, and securely update digital certificates on a network or on a device seems like a simple task, yet with the advent of new Enterprise use cases and flourishing IoT device introductions, management at massive scale becomes a challenge. Facing mounting pressures, IT security personnel and product managers are tasked with implementing solutions fit for today's environment plus tomorrow's post-quantum world - introducing the need for a true next-gen PKI solution.

Automation combined with complete digital certificate lifecycle management fuse within CSS' next-gen PKI solution powered by the CMS Platform. Available as a software subscription or fully managed PKI as a Service, the platform is designed for scale in function (500 million+ devices/certificates) and price (no-per certificate management fees).

CMS Platform consumption models:

CMS Enterprise™ - End-to-end lifecycle management of all internally issued and publicly trusted digital certificates (including code signing) addressing GDPR and other compliance requirements available as a software subscription.

"Automation is a key success contributor to a next-gen PKI for both the Enterprise and IoT," stated Ted Shorter, CSS Chief Technology Officer. "For the Enterprise, being able to automatically reissue certificates, update certificates, swap out roots of trust and root CAs is critical. For IoT devices designed to be in the wild for 10+ years, the mindset of putting a key or a certificate on a device with no path to update down the road is extremely shortsighted. The strong need for crypto-agile solutions today cannot be stressed enough to uphold the integrity of sensitive data."

About CSS

Certified Security Solutions (CSS) is the leading provider of PKI software and services to securely connect people, applications and devices to business ecosystems. Headquartered in Independence, OH, CSS solutions facilitate the identification, authentication, management and overall security of digital assets across the Enterprise and the IoT markets. Contact us at 877-715-5448 or visit https://www.css-security.com/ for more information.

