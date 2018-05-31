CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week

Brand Gradients first appeared on Product Hunt about 2 weeks ago and received over 500 Upvotes - or positive reviews - within just 1 week. In total, Brand Gradients has crafted 665 gradients, but they are divided into three distinct categories. The app's primary objective was to create gradients using popular brand colors as the inspiration, allowing users favorite brands to become entirely new and unique gradients. It gave rise to stunning results such as the "SoundCloud Color Gradient," the "Google Color Gradient," and the "Designmodo Color Gradient."

Pure color gradients were also generated within the application. Stunning single-color sets created the Red Gradient, Black Gradient and Blue Gradient. Dozens of these were created including textural sets such as the Gold Gradient.

Finally, natural gradients such as the ones simulating the sunset, the sunrise and the desert rounded out Brand Gradient's assets.

To make the site more accessible, its creators included a quick menu, but also search functionality and a randomized gradient loader, which has grown to become the favorite method for navigating the website.

