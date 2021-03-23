CSS Health Announces 2020 CMR completion rates for 'Full-Service' MTM clients

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSHealth's Payer Services announces 2020 Comprehensive Medication Review (CMR) estimated completion rates for full-service Medication Therapy Management (MTM) clients.

CSSHealth was able to achieve high CMR completion rates in calendar year 2020 on behalf of each of their Health Insurance plan or PBM clients. Their clients are expected to achieve their CMR rate goal of 4 or 5 Stars (as determined by CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) for their contracted 2020 MTM programs.

CSSHealth's Chief Clinical Officer, Jim Notaro, Ph.D., R.Ph, said, "2020 proved to be a challenging year for MTM services due the necessary and immediate reaction to the COVID 19 pandemic in order to establish a safe work environment for employees. CSSHealth's call center moved seamlessly to a remote work environment, while significantly increasing the number of patient interactions that were based on strict, internal and client monitored quality assurance program. Our model is to truly partner with our Health & PBM clients, and that model proved effective in achieving high CMR quality scores for 2020."

CMS cut rates increased for both 4 and 5 stars near the end of 2020 and CSSHealth adapted quickly to these increased numbers and ended the year with every client expected to meet their anticipated goal of 4 or 5 stars. An especially significant example of meeting these challenging thresholds was achieving 5 stars for a large health insurer, across 3 lines of business (DSNP, CSNP and their PPO Plan) in their first year of being a client with CSSHealth.

CSSHealth understands the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship to the health care continuum and continues to develop innovative, patient centric methods to engage patients where most effective and efficient. These initiatives will drive CSSHealth to even more successful outcomes for their clients – and lives under management – in 2021 and beyond.

About CSS Health

CSS Health provides a comprehensive Medication Therapy Management (MTM), adherence and compliance drug packaging solution for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, facilities, and patients. Our dedicated leadership team has deep and broad experience in payer and pharmacy services. CSS Health brings together Clinical Support Services, a leader in MTM clinical software and services, and Medicine-On-Time, an innovator in multi-dose and single dose compliance packaging and prescription management software for more than 30 years, in an end-to-end medication management solution. For more information about CSS Health, please visit www.csshealth.com .

