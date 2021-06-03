CSS Health's Pharmacy Services Division, Medicine-On-Time Launches New Single Dose / Unit Dose Blister Card for Pharmacy Automation

THONOTOSASSA, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine-On-Time, a CSS Health company, announced today the introduction of several new blister cards, medication compliance package types designed to work with the pharmacy industry's leading packaging automation platforms, including Synergy Medical.

"The new SynMed Single Dose card adds to a long list of compliance packaging solutions offered by CSS Health, Pharmacy Services Division (MOT). Synergy Medical's highly efficient packaging equipment coupled with this intuitive compliance packaging, increases pharmacy efficiency and patient adherence, improves productivity and pharmacy profitability, positioning pharmacies to focus on a care-based model that prioritizes improved patient outcomes via medication adherence, and patient retention", says Jim Clair, Chief Executive Officer of CSS Health.

"Automated packaging machinery plays a valuable role in assembling, organizing, and packaging medications for residents of our communities and those residing in any inpatient or outpatient care program such as Assisted Living, Alternative Care, and Skilled Nursing Facilities", says Perry Larson, Chief Operating Officer for CSS Health's Pharmacy Services unit (MOT).

CSS Health's new SynMed Single Dose blister cards are designed to work in any Synergy Medical automated packaging machine that includes positioning trays designed for Single Dose blister Cards. CSS Health also supplies multi-dose packaging for Synergy Medical's automation.

Also, released today is the new 'Recover Blister Card', allowing pharmacies to recover unused medications, contained in the originally packaged blisters for re-assembly into a new package, when and where regulatory or procedural requirements allow. This uniquely designed card meets the needs of pharmacies required to process returns and credits for unused medications when serving patients in nursing homes under Medicare Part A reimbursement.

Finally, CSS Health will introduce MTMPack, a multi-dose medication blister card designed for use by pharmacies serving community care patients receiving medication adherence services as part of their dispensing pharmacy's medication management program. "Compliance Packaging is an essential piece of the Medication Therapy Management (MTM) services provided by CSS Health's Advanced Practice Network (APN) pharmacies", states James Notaro, Chief Clinical Officer of CSS Health.

Manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in Tampa, Florida these cards are designed to meet the highest quality standards in the industry. They are available in 28, 30, and 31 cycle fill variations including Medium, Large and XL Blisters.

About CSS Health

CSS Health provides a comprehensive Medical Therapy Management (MTM), adherence and compliance drug packaging solution for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), pharmacies, facilities, and patients. Our dedicated leadership team has deep and broad experience in payer and pharmacy services. CSS Health brings together Medicine-on-Time, an innovator in multi-dose and single dose compliance packaging and prescription management software for more than 30 years, and Clinical Support Services, a leader in MTM clinical software and services, in an end-to-end medication management solution. For more information about CSS Health, visit www.csshealth.com.

About CSS Health Pharmacy Services (Medicine-On-Time)

Medicine-On-Time is a comprehensive medication adherence partner that helps pharmacists grow their business through increased medication adherence and improved patient care. They support and empower pharmacists with the products, know-how, and assistance to better serve their business goals—especially as they relate to medication adherence and compliance packaging. With compliance packaging to fit every patient need and every pharmacy price point, technology solutions to streamline workflow, and a marketing and support team available at every turn, Medicine-On-Time helps pharmacists realize bigger opportunities through better patient care.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital makes control equity investments in lower middle market companies within B2B Tech-Enabled Services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in North America in the healthcare and renewable energy spaces, we invest in companies that are profitable, growing, and that align with our values of honesty, integrity and impact. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

About HealthEdge Investment Partners

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operationally oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit www.healthedgepartners.com .

