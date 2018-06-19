CSS IoT Security Strategist Judah Aspler to speak at the Security of Things Forum at LiveWorx 2018 on Trust as the Foundation of a Cyber Security Framework

Aspler will outline the dangers of not considering end-to-end IoT device lifecycle management today and ways to deliver updates to each device in the future.

"Secure identity is the foundation of trust," stated Aspler. "I am honored to speak at the Security of Things Forum on the importance of selecting crypto-agile security solutions that scale, especially in the realm of life critical IoT devices. Performing a recall of medical devices is a nightmare no device manufacturer wants to endure."

Built according to The Five Guiding Tenets of IoT Security, and with a goal of crypto-agility, CMS VerdeTTo™ establishes trusted identity for IoT devices and provides complete identity lifecycle management for IoT ecosystems. Through its core features, all expected security-response incidents and fore­seeable business shifts are ready to be addressed. A combination of unique identity provisioning, secure update and management, one-step automation, ecosystem integration, and code signing enablement, all deliver crypto-agility throughout the IoT ecosystem.

Learn why Global 2000 companies trust CSS with securing their Enterprise IT operations and IoT device Go-To-Market strategies, visit https://www.css-security.com/ or join Aspler's talk Tuesday, June 19th at 11:00 AM ET, Room Number #253 AB, Boston Convention and Expo Center (BCEC).

About CSS

Certified Security Solutions (CSS) is the leading provider of PKI software and services to securely connect people, applications and devices to business ecosystems. Headquartered in Independence, OH, CSS solutions facilitate the identification, authentication, management and overall security of digital assets across the Enterprise and the IoT markets. Contact us at 877-715-5448 or visit https://www.css-security.com/ for more information.

