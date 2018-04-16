CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today's Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018

Digital certificates were originally adopted within data centers and web farms to secure the periphery, followed by deployment on personal and network devices to secure the Intranet. With the IoT now in full swing, PKI's new assignment is to secure millions of devices and in doing so lead the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) security.

Automation combined with crypto-agile complete certificate lifecycle management fuse within CSS' CMS Platform to provide operational efficiency, comprehensive security, and business continuity. Available as a software subscription or fully managed PKI as a Service, the platform is designed for scale in function (500 million+ certificates) and price (no-per certificate management fees).

CMS Platform consumption models:

CMS Enterprise™ - End-to-end lifecycle management of all internally issued and publicly trusted digital certificates (including code signing) addressing GDPR and other compliance requirements available as a software subscription.

- Fully managed, high assurance cloud-based managed PKI as a Service available at a fraction of the cost of an in-house PKI. Powered by CMS Enterprise™. CMS VerdeTTo™ - Futureproof, crypto-agile IoT assurance and trust platform providing scalable device provisioning and continual management.

"Nearly all the hardware and software used in both traditional Enterprise IT environments and IoT ecosystems, depend heavily on secure digital cryptography. It is a foregone conclusion that today's static systems and cryptographic algorithms will eventually be deemed unsafe," stated CSS VP Business Development, Judah Aspler. "It is inevitable that many IoT devices will operate for durations that extend well beyond the effectiveness of their cryptographic keys. With this predestined outcome, readiness becomes a necessity. Not only the readiness to respond to broken algorithms and their impact on data and communications, but more importantly the readiness to respond to crypto risk. To act before threats become real, and to take action that results in a state where cryptography and its usage, whether for data in motion or data at rest, has its integrity upheld."

