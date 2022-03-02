CSSHealth Pioneers Shared CMRs

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSSHealth today announced the release of its Shared Comprehensive Medication Review (CMR) module. Shared CMR is CSS Health's proprietary method for distributing CMR opportunities to a community pharmacy. The Shared CMR process is agnostic of any MTM vendor software, and guides community pharmacists to complete key CMR components in a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) compliant manner. Jim Notaro, Chief Clinical Officer of CSSHealth, said, "The idea behind Shared CMRs is that it provides community pharmacists with a CMR opportunity that can be completed without disrupting the prescription filling workflow." Notaro continued, "Moreover, the Shared CMR provides the community pharmacists with a draft medication reconciliation and a number of drug therapy problems around which to engage the patient and it is agnostic of any vendors MTM software. Shared CMRs helps patients directly and provide a reimbursement opportunity for the community pharmacy.

CSS Health piloted the Shared CMR process in 2021. During the pilot phase a shared CMR was delivered to the primary pharmacy of MTM eligible members who had not responded to five (5) or more outreach attempts. In over 52% of these cases the primary pharmacy was able to complete the Shared CMR and complete the CMR case. Based on the very promising results from the Shared CMR pilot, CSS updated MTMPath™ (CSS Health's premier medication platform) and is now prepared to distribute Shared CMRs in high volume across its client portfolio.