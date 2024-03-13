CST Core Enhances Connectivity at PNC Arena: A Technological Milestone

RALEIGH, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CST Core, a leading provider of advanced wireless solutions headquartered in Wheaton Illinois, proudly announces the successful installation of a state-of-the-art CommScope ERA Active Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and C-Band millimeter wave Distributed Radio Access Network (DRAN) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. PNC Arena serves as the home to the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League and NC State University Men's Basketball. It's roughly 700,000 square feet of space. Seats 18,700 for ice hockey, 19,500 for basketball and up to 20,000 for concerts. With over 150 events annually, it boasts an annual attendance of over 1.5 million guests.

CST Core worked with Beam Wireless, headquartered in Greensville SC to design the system and AFL Telecommunications, headquartered in Duncan SC for installation.

This groundbreaking deployment signifies CST Core's commitment to enhancing connectivity experiences for visitors and patrons at PNC Arena, a versatile venue that accommodates a seating capacity of over 18,700 for ice hockey and 19,500 for basketball events. PNC Arena, a hub of activity, hosts more than 150 events annually, attracting over 1.5 million guests. The CommScope ERA Active DAS, recognized as the most technologically advanced, and C-Band millimeter wave DRAN, featuring the newest technology, ensure seamless and robust wireless communication capabilities, providing an unmatched connectivity experience for attendees. All three national carriers operate on the CST Core system.

Mickey Mahoney, Senior VP of DAS & Small Cell noted "we worked hand in hand with Beam Wireless to design one of the fastest and most robust systems ever deployed in an indoor arena environment, and the results speak for themselves. Data speeds, with the arena at full capacity, are unbelievably fast." Myatt Williams, VP of IT at Carolina Hurricanes Hockey added, "with CST Core's innovative deployment of the new DAS system at PNC Arena, connectivity reaches new heights, transforming the arena into a hub of seamless communication and unparalleled fan experience."

Key Features of the Installation:

- CommScope ERA Active DAS: The most technologically advanced CommScope ERA Active DAS is designed to optimize in-building wireless coverage, ensuring high-performance connectivity across the entire arena. This system enhances voice and data services, delivering an unparalleled user experience for event attendees.

- C-Band Millimeter Wave DRAN Deployment: CST Core's deployment of C-Band millimeter wave DRAN, incorporating the newest technology, adds a layer of advanced wireless technology, catering to the increasing demand for high-capacity and low-latency connectivity. This deployment positions PNC Arena at the forefront of venues offering cutting-edge communication solutions.

- Public Safety Network for First Responders: In addition to enhancing the venue's connectivity, CST Core has deployed a dedicated public safety network, ensuring seamless communication for first responders during events held at PNC Arena. This critical infrastructure enhances emergency response capabilities and contributes to the overall safety of the community.

About CST Core:

CST Core has 20 years of experience in deploying wireless telecommunications systems. With a nationwide reach, CST Core designs, installs, operates and maintains high-performance, cost-effective indoor and outdoor wireless solutions for venue regardless of location, type or size.

