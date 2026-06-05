CST Tires Showcases Lightweight Innovation at 2026 China International Bicycle Expo

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the highly anticipated 34th China International Bicycle Exhibition (CHINA CYCLE) concluded successfully at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As one of the largest and most influential events in the global cycling industry, this year's expo brought together nearly a thousand manufacturers of bicycles and components, serving as a key platform for unveiling new products and sharing industry insights.

As a leading brand in the two-wheeler tire sector, CST Tires presented its award-winning signature products alongside a newly upgraded lineup of green and intelligent solutions. Centered around the 2026 marketing theme "Move with the Scene, Ride Lightweight", the brand created a dedicated "Disappearing Weight" exhibition area, which quickly became a focal point on the opening day, demonstrating the innovation and strength of Chinese manufacturing.

"Disappearing Weight" Exhibition Zone: Extreme Lightweight Technology

The "Disappearing Weight" zone highlighted CST Tires's commitment to ultra-lightweight performance, translating technical specifications into a tangible riding experience. Visitors were invited to witness firsthand the brand's 2026 theme: "The lighter, the faster; the lighter, the steadier."

Two flagship lightweight products stood out at the exhibition:

CST MACHVOLT PRO G5: This high-end road racing tire combines aesthetic design with outstanding performance, earning the 2026 MUSE Design Gold Award in the United States. Its tread features an innovative "fighter jet-inspired" pattern with multi-directional grooves and 3D nano-laser engraving, creating a visually dynamic effect while delivering lightweight durability. A low rolling resistance structure with high-pressure support provides stable grip and responsive handling in both dry and wet conditions. The MACHVOLT PRO G5 also received the "Innovation Award" from the CHINA CYCLE 2026 Innovation Awards jury.



CST Tires Xiamen Group General Manager, Mr. Xu Zhiming, was invited to accept the award.

CST NANOLITE Extreme Inner Tube: True to the "Disappearing Weight" concept, this ultra-thin inner tube measures just 0.45mm, 50% lighter than standard inner tubes, designed for riders seeking extreme weight reduction.

Comprehensive Coverage: From Professional Racing to Urban Commuting

CST Tires showcased its deep expertise across E-BIKE, mountain bike, and urban commuting segments, aligning with trends in large-diameter off-road tires, outdoor adventures, and city "4+2" commuting (car + bike).

Off-Road Innovations: Conquering All Terrains

CST C1846 PATROL 32er: The first 32-inch mountain XC tire launched domestically, designed for complex forest terrains and professional off-road riders.

CST CMT-16 PRESTON TERRA: An E-MTB tire featuring continuous block tread for low rolling resistance, excellent mud and water drainage, and enhanced cornering stability with DC2 Enduro compound for grip and durability.

Urban Riding Solutions: Practical and Portable

For the growing urban cycling market, CST Tires introduced tires catering to folding bikes for commuting and weekend "4+2" trips:

CST CTC-39 ANCLA: Optimized for unpaved surfaces with polygonal central tread and herringbone pattern for stability, directional control, and mud-shedding.

CST CTC-36 METRO ALPHA: Designed for paved urban roads with ultra-low rolling resistance and strong grip in dry and wet conditions.

Trend-Driven Design: Defining a New E-BIKE Aesthetic

CST CTC-40 BIG BOAT ALPHA: Upgraded from the popular BIG BOAT line, tailored for E-FAT bikes. Incorporates contemporary design elements for both performance and visual appeal in the urban E-BIKE market.

Exhibition Highlights and "Wind Chaser 100" Initiative

The CST Tires booth attracted numerous OEMs, distributors, industry media, and cycling enthusiasts. With its keen market insight and strong product execution, CST reinforced its position as a trendsetter in the tire industry. In conjunction with the "Move with the Scene, Ride Lightweight" theme, the brand launched the "Wind Chaser 100" campaign, inviting 100 cycling ambassadors nationwide to promote lightweight riding concepts and unlock new experiences.

Although the expo has concluded, CST Tires continues to explore lightweight cycling innovations. Industry partners and cycling enthusiasts are encouraged to follow CST Tires for the latest product updates in 2026 and participate in the "Wind Chaser 100" initiative, collectively discovering the limitless potential of two-wheel mobility.

SOURCE CST Tires