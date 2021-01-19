CSTE applauds nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine as U.S. HHS Assistant Secretary for Health

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) applauds President-Elect Joe Biden's nomination of Dr. Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Dr. Levine is a longtime public health leader and fearless advocate for health equity and the rights of transgendered individuals in the U.S.," says Janet Hamilton, Executive Director of CSTE. "Throughout her career, Dr. Levine has led with expertise, dedication, and urgency. Her leadership and knowledge will help us meet the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and ethnic disparities, and pursuit of health for all."

CSTE congratulates Dr. Levine on her nomination and encourages a quick confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Founded in 1951, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) represents the interests of State Epidemiologists from all 50 U.S. states and territories, comprising the Council. CSTE is also the professional home to nearly 2000 practicing applied epidemiologists working at the state, local, tribal and territorial levels. For more information, visit www.cste.org.

