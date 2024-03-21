CSTMR Joins Forces with Vie Design Co. to Strengthen their Brand Marketing Agency for Fintech and Financial Services Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSTMR (pronounced "customer"), a marketing agency for fintech and financial services companies, announces the acquisition of Vie Design Co ., a UK-based branding firm led by Daniel Ocock. With this move, CSTMR doubles down on its mission to build financial and fintech brands that transform lives through brand strategy, digital marketing, advertising, and design expertise. It also signals the launch of CSTMR's own brand evolution.

Focused on helping financial services and fintech companies grow for a decade through digital marketing, CSTMR now strengthens its expanding brand strategy and marketing capabilities with the addition of Daniel Ocock from Vie Design. Daniel assumes the role of Chief of Brand and brings over 25 years of experience planning and designing brands for a broad range of organizations through a thoughtful, methodical process that consistently develops stronger, more meaningful brands. He has worked with larger brands such as Santander, Mercedes-Benz, Unilevel, and Bosch as well as creating brand strategies and identities from scratch for new startups. CSTMR combines this innovative branding expertise with its proven digital marketing services to provide an end-to-end brand marketing solution – from strategy to execution and growth.

"We are thrilled to have a professional of Dan's caliber join our team at CSTMR. He bolsters our ability to serve a financial market that needs impactful brand strategy and foundation-building marketing programs in combination with performance marketing campaigns. Dan's addition will also continue to push the bounds of our creative and critical thinking for our clients to deliver exceptional outcomes. And above all, he is a great human being and a perfect fit for our team culture," states Rory Holland, CEO of CSTMR.

CSTMR believes that a great, effective financial brand is a critical asset for successful companies – as much as a product, service, or people. An exceptional brand's worth is how it creates an audience preference for a company, differentiates, drives growth, and it can even protect in challenging times. A great brand can move mountains, while average brands fade into the landscape. And poor, afterthought brands are often a hindrance to growth.

For more information about CSTMR, or how CSTMR can help your financial or fintech organization

