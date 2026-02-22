CStone Announces MHRA Approval in UK for Sugemalimab in Stage III NSCLC

Following approval by the European Commission (EC), sugemalimab has received a new indication approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This marks the second indication approved for the product in the UK.

This marks the second indication approved for the product in the UK. This approval is based on the GEMSTONE-301 study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind Phase III trial. Results demonstrated that sugemalimab provided statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) and a clinically meaningful prolongation of overall survival (OS) in patients with stage III NSCLC .

. To date, CStone has established four commercialization partnerships for sugemalimab across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America, extending its reach to more than 60 countries and regions. The global commercial rollout is now actively underway.

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone," HKEX: 2616), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of therapies for oncology, autoimmune/inflammation, and other key disease areas, today announced that the UK MHRA has granted a new indication for sugemalimab as a monotherapy for adult patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC with PD-L1 expression on ≥1% of tumour cells and no sensitising EGFR mutations, or ALK, ROS1 genomic aberrations and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

Dr. Jason Yang, CEO, President of R&D, and Executive Director at CStone, stated, "Since its initial EU approval in July 2024, sugemalimab has become one of only two PD-(L)1 antibodies approved for stage III NSCLC in Europe, providing a comprehensive treatment option spanning both locally advanced, unresectable stage III and metastatic stage IV NSCLC. Its commercial footprint has now expanded to over 60 countries and regions globally, with market access applications approved or under regulatory review in more than ten countries. Furthermore, sugemalimab has been included in multiple national reimbursement systems—an affirmation of its recognized clinical value and pharmacoeconomic benefit."

Dr. Qingmei Shi, Chief Medical Officer of CStone, added, "The MHRA's approval of sugemalimab for Stage III NSCLC represents another significant endorsement from a major international regulatory agency and will further unlock its global commercial potential. We are proud of CStone's clinical development and regulatory affairs teams for their' effective execution, invaluable experience in global registration, and ability to navigate mature regulatory frameworks in Europe and the UK. Sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy treating stage IV NSCLC has received the highest-level recommendation [I, A] in the first-line setting for both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Non-Oncogene-Addicted Metastatic NSCLC Living Guideline. We look forward to the potential inclusion of this newly approved stage III NSCLC indication in this authoritative guideline in the near future. CStone will continue to advance regulatory filings for sugemalimab in additional indications, including gastric cancer (GC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)."

About Sugemalimab

The anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody sugemalimab was developed by CStone using OmniRat® transgenic animal platform, which allows creation of fully human antibodies in one step. Sugemalimab is a fully human, full-length anti-PD-L1 immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody, which may reduce the risk of immunogenicity and toxicity for patients, a unique advantage over similar drugs.

The EC and MHRA have approved sugemalimab for two indications:

In combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations, or ALK, ROS1 or RET genomic tumor aberrations; and

Monotherapy for adult patients with unresectable stage III NSCLC with PD-L1 expression on ≥1% of tumour cells and no sensitising EGFR mutations, or ALK, ROS1 genomic aberrations and whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based CRT.

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved sugemalimab for five indications:

In combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment of patients with metastatic squamous and non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations and metastatic squamous NSCLC;

For the treatment of patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC whose disease has not progressed following concurrent or sequential platinum-based CRT;

For the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma;

In combination with fluorouracil and platinum-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment of patients with unresectable locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic ESCC; and

In combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy as first-line treatment for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma with a PD-L1 expression CPS ≥5.

About CStone

CStone (HKEX: 2616), established in late 2015, is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of therapies for oncology, autoimmune/inflammation, and other key disease areas. Dedicated to addressing patients' unmet medical needs in China and globally, the Company has made significant strides since its inception. To date, the Company has successfully launched 4 innovative drugs and secured approvals for 20 new drug applications covering 9 indications. The company's pipeline is balanced by 16 promising candidates, featuring potentially first-in-class or best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), multispecific antibodies, immunotherapies and precision medicines. CStone also prides itself on a management team with comprehensive experiences and capabilities that span the entire drug development spectrum, from preclinical and translational research to clinical development, drug manufacturing, business development, and commercialization.

For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article only relate to events or information as of the date when the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. All statements in this article are made on the date of publication of this article and may change due to future developments.

Disclaimer: only for communication and scientific use by medical and health professionals, it is not intended for promotional purposes.

SOURCE CStone Pharmaceuticals